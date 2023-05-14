MG Astor, Hector, Gloster, ZS EV – May 2023 Price Hike, New Variant Update

In CY2023, MG Motor had increased prices in January and March as well by up to Rs 60k and Rs 1 lakh, respectively

In the third round of price hike in CY2023, MG Motor has increased prices of ZS EV, Astor, Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster. Prices have been increased in the range of Rs 20k to Rs 61k. Along with the upward price revision, MG has also introduced some updates to the variant mix. It is likely that MG Motor has been forced to increase prices due to rise in input costs. The new prices are applicable with immediate effect.

MG Astor new prices – May 2023

MG Astor prices have been increased in the range of Rs 20k to Rs 41,800. MG Astor prices now start at Rs 10.82 lakh for Style MT variant. That’s an increase of Rs 23,800. Least price hike is Rs 20k, applicable on Savvy CVT variant. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 17 lakh.

Highest price hike is Rs 41,800, applicable on Smart CVT variant. It is now available at Rs 15.50 lakh. These variants are powered by the 1.5-litre petrol motor that generates 108 bhp of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmission options are available.

In case of MG Astor 1.3-litre turbo petrol variants, prices have been increased by up to Rs 36k. The turbo engine generates 138 bhp / 220 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The range starts with Smart Turbo AT variant, which has witnessed a price hike of Rs 32k. It is available at a starting price of Rs 17.11 lakh. Next is Sharp Turbo AT, with price increased by Rs 36k. It starts at Rs 18.06 lakh. Savvy Turbo AT Red variant will cost Rs 18.69 lakh, an increase of Rs 26k.

MG Hector / Hector Plus new prices – May 2023

MG Hector and Hector Plus have registered stronger sales momentum ever since the next-gen model was launched earlier this year in January. Hector / Hector Plus prices have been increased by up to Rs 61,000. Base-spec Style 1.5 turbo-petrol MT variant has witnessed a price hike of Rs 27k. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh.

In case of diesel variants, prices have been increased by Rs 61k. Top-spec Hector variant will now be available at a starting price of Rs 22.12 lakh. Another update is that Shine range has been reintroduced. There are three Shine variants on offer – Petrol MT (Rs 16.34 lakh), Petrol CVT (Rs 17.54 lakh) and Diesel MT (Rs 18.59 lakh).

MG Gloster new prices – May 2023

MG Motor has discontinued the base variant of Gloster. 2WD variants have witnessed a price hike of Rs 60,000 whereas prices of 4WD variants are the same as earlier. Gloster range now starts with Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, available at Rs 38.08 lakh. Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD and Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD are priced at Rs 39.60 lakh. Top-spec Gloster Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD variant is priced at Rs 42.38 lakh.