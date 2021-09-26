MG Astor Media Drive Starts At BIC – 20 Variants On Offer At Launch

MG Astor To Be Offered In 8 Trims, 20 Variants On Offer – Astor will challenge rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

Following the success of its Hector and Gloster SUVs, MG Motor will soon be entering the highly competitive C-segment SUV space. MG Astor is expected to be launched early next month. Ahead of that, official media drives have started at the Buddh International Circui in Greater Noida, also known as BIC.

In addition to that, type approval certificates have revealed the various trims and variants of Astor. MG has provided a wide selection, which should make it easier for customers to choose the most appropriate variant based on their specific needs and preferences.

MG Astor trims and variants

MG Astor will be offered in 8 trims. These are Style, Super, Smart STD, Smart, Sharp STD, Sharp, Savvy and Savvy Red. There will be two engine options for Astor, a 1.5 litre NA petrol motor and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit. While the larger capacity engine will have both manual and CVT transmission option, the turbo engine will get a 6-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox.

For 1.5-litre MT, the trim options will be Style, Super, Smart STD, Smart, Sharp STD, and Sharp. For 1.5-litre CVT, Style trim is not available whereas Savvy, and Savvy Red have been included. The same 7 trim levels will also be available with 1.3-litre turbo motor.

As is evident, the base Style trim will be offered only with the 1.5-litre MT option. MG is probably motivating customers to go for Astor automatic variants while keeping the Style trim available for budget-conscious folks.

For people who prefer new experiences, the best trim levels will be Savvy and Savvy Red. This is where they can access a comprehensive range of features including hi-tech options such as autonomous Level 2 advanced driver assistant system (ADAS) and AI-based personal assistant. The dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme likely to be offered with Savvy Red variants looks absolutely stunning.

MG Astor features and specs

Astor has an elegant design with striking celestial grille, full-LED Hawkeye headlamps, machined alloy wheels, and chrome tipped dual exhaust. Astor appears more down-to-earth as compared to rivals. Colour options include Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

Astor has spacious interiors with features such as premium upholstery and leather-layered dashboard and door panels. It gets 7-inch full-digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted audio controls, panoramic skyroof, 5 USB charging ports, PM 2.5 filter, auto AC and rear AC vents.

Among the things that make Astor unique include its AI-powered personal assistant. It is capable of recognizing the user’s voice and executing a wide range of commands. Another segment-first feature is Autonomous Level 2 ADAS that includes functions such as lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, speed warning, and intelligent headlamp control.

It is expected that Astor will be launched in a competitive price range of Rs 8-13 lakh. In that case, it will become the first SUV in this space to be offered under Rs 9 lakh.