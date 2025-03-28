MG Astor MY2025 Edition – The Blockbuster SUV in New TVC

The compact SUV segment in India is now the most crowded and cut-throat. MG is navigating these waters with Astor, which aims to offer a premium and plush experience to discerning SUV buyers. Now, the company just introduced MG Astor MY2025 Edition in a new TVC, positioning it as a Blockbuster SUV.

MG Astor MY2025 Edition

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 MG Astor starts from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and is undercutting most of the rivals in its segment. The pricing is particularly impressive especially considering all the features and equipment MG offers in Astor right from the base variant, demonstrating that premiumness and sophistication can be priced appropriately.

With MY2025 Edition, MG is positioning Astor as a Blockbuster SUV owing to its ethos. The same has been demonstrated in a new TVC which is live on social media platforms. According to MG, this marketing strategy marks a paradigm shift highlighting brand’s commitment to bringing an auto-tech masterpiece to its customers.

Astor is a great blend of excitement, performance, sophistication, innovation and technology. Redefining value quotient, MG is the only OEM in India to offer a panoramic sunroof in this segment for under the price point of Rs 12 lakh (Ex-sh). With the new MG Astor MY2025 Edition, the company is only offering the 1.5L NA Petrol engine with MT and CVT options.

The 1.3L Turbo AT powertrain combination was recently discontinued. The Blockbuster SUV gets 50 safety features, 14 ADAS features, a personal AI assistant and host of other features. Ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, cruise control, keyless entry, digital key and auto-dimming IRVM are some of the features.

Statement from JSW MG Motor India

Commenting on the development, Rakesh Sen, Director Sales and Operations, JSW MG Motor India, said, “Taking on a bold new stance, the MG Astor is the perfect car for early adopters looking for a perfect SUV. For those who seek more than practicality – the desire for elevated driving experience & sophistication.

We understand that they are on the lookout for a car that reflects their rise, balances their aspiration with pragmatism, and turns every commute into a journey. The MG Astor delivers precisely that – a Blockbuster in motion.”