MG Astor Offers 10″ Screen, Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 12.5 L

Redefining the value quotient within the C Segment SUV space, JSW MG Motor India offers Astor SUV. This is a handsome vehicle with premium and luxurious interiors than the rivals that will appeal to buyers aspiring to own something upmarket. The company has positioned Astor as Blockbuster SUV in India, reflecting its desirability.

The price for 2025 Astor starts from Rs 11.3 lakh (Ex-sh) after the recent update. JSW MG Motor India is quite thrilled to announce that Astor is the only 4.3m SUV on sale in India to offer the combination of 10.2-inch infotainment screen and a panoramic sunroof under Rs 12.5 lakh (Ex-sh) price bracket.

MG Astor Value Proposition

The C Segment SUVs have crept up in price ladders over the years, owing to multiple reasons. However, not all of them offer value quotient at the lower trims like MG Astor does. That is because MG Astor is the only 4.3m SUV in India that offers a few aspirational features with lower-spec trim levels, redefining value quotient.

The features in question are panoramic sunroof and a 10-inch infotainment screen. Both of these aspiring features can be had with an Astor for a price point of just Rs 12.5 lakh (Ex-sh). In fact, MG Astor is the only 4.3m SUV in India offering a combination of these two features at Rs 12.5 lakh (Ex-sh) price point.

While MG offers this 10-inch touchscreen as standard fitment across all trim levels, the panoramic sunroof starts from Shine trim, which was introduced earlier this year. Not just that. MG Astor is the only 4.3m SUV in India equipped with a 1.5L Automatic powertrain combination to offer a wireless charging pad at Rs 15 lakh (Ex-sh) price point with Sharp Pro trim.

It is also the only 4.3m SUV in India to offer heated ORVMs, which is a notable feature to have for aspiring SUV buyers. Upholding the premium quotient, MG Astor is the only 4.3m SUV in India to offer extensive soft-touch plastics that almost qualifies as a luxury car. None of the rival offerings even come close in this regard.

The Blockbuster SUV

MG Astor is offered in five trim levels – Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. Prices start from Rs 11.3 lakh (Ex-sh) and it offers up to 50 safety features along with 14 Level-2 ADAS features, ventilated seats, wireless charging pad, 80+ connected features, advanced voice commands, auto-dimming IRVM, digital key and more. The 1.5L VTi-TECH engine is offered with convenience of a CVT gearbox too.