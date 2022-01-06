MG Astor SUV Price Increase Up To Rs 35k – New Vs Old Prices

MG Astor is offered in a choice of 12 variants – Prices of all have been increased for Jan 2022

Launched late last year, Astor is the most affordable MG car in India. It is priced from under Rs 10 lakhs, and competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. In Jan 2022, MG Astor has received its first ever price hike. MG has also given price hike to their other cars – Hector, Gloster and ZS EV.

MG Astor Prices Jan 2022

MG Astor is offered in a choice of 12 variants, 2 petrol engine options and 3 transmission options. The trims are Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. Transmission options on offer are manual, CVT and 6AT. There is no diesel engine on offer.

Base MG Astor Style MT petrol is priced from Rs 9.98 lakh, after a hike of Rs 20k. Super Astor is priced at Rs 11.5 lakh, with Rs 22k hike. Super CVT is priced at Rs 12.98 lakh with Rs 30k hike. Smart MT is priced at Rs 13.28 lakh with Rs 30k hike.

Smart CVT, Smart AT Turbo, Sharp MT, Sharp CVT – all get a Rs 30k hike. Sharp AT turbo gets Rs Rs 22k hike and is priced at Rs 17 lakh. All Savvy variants get Rs 35k hike. All prices are ex-sh.

Infotainment and Safety

MG Astor boasts of stylish exteriors, well-appointed interiors and the very latest in technology features. Exteriors colour options include Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White and Starry Black. It gets a hexagonal Celestial front grille, LED head and tail lamps and LED DRLs. It also sports a panoramic sunroof, segment first heated ORVMs and rides on 17 inch alloy wheels.

The interiors boast of soft touch material. It gets three interior colour schemes of dual tone Sangria Red, dual tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo Black. Infotainment and connectivity is via a 10.1 inch HD infotainment system, 360 degree camera, digital 7 inch instrument cluster and 80+ connected car features across nine variants based on engine and transmission choices. Customers can also avail of advanced driving performance with various subscriptions available on MG’s i-SMART Hub.

The feature list extends to a multi-function steering wheel, 6 way powered driver seat, PM 2.5 filter and automatic climate control. Safety equipment includes a total of 6 airbags, hill hold assist, hill descent control and electronic parking brake with auto hold. The new Astor also sports a personal AI assistant and segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with 14 autonomous level 2 features.

Engine Specs and Transmission

MG Astor gets its power via two petrol engines. The 1.3 liter 220 Turbo engine offers 138 hp power at 5,600 rpm and 220Nm torque at 3,600rpm mated to a 6 speed automatic torque converter. The 1.5 liter VTi TECH engine generates 108bhp at 6,000rpm and 144Nm torque at 4,400rpm with manual transmission and 8 speed CVT.

MG Astor comes in with a standard 3-3-3 package with 3 years warranty / unlimited kilometers, 3 years roadside assistance program and 3 labour free services. Apart from this, the company also offers the Astor with MY MG Shield program, under which Astor customers can choose and personalize their ownership package as per desired Warranty Extension and Protect Plans.