MG Astor Sharp Gets Sangria Red Interior Option At Rs 10k

The Sangria Red interior colour option offered on MG Astor Sharp variant, is to commemorate Astor’s anniversary

Compact SUV segment is dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is making a lot of noise as well. Hailed as the only vehicle under Rs. 20 lakh to get ADAS features, MG Astor trails right behind the top 5 highest-selling compact SUVs and packs a premium interior too.

Astor deliveries have seen setbacks and MG has offered WWF 3.0 (Worth Waiting For) freebies to awaiting customers. In September 2022, Astor received a price hike along with Hector which accounted for an increase of up to Rs. 28,000. Now, MG Astor Sharp variant gets Sangria Red interior option for an additional cost of Rs. 10,000. This is to commemorate MG Astor’s Anniversary.

MG Astor Sharp Variant – Sangria Red Interior

The British brand is offering Astor in five trims namely Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. It boasts India’s first AI assistant and first in segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology which will allow it to fit well into the premium mid-size SUV segment.

Soft touch material is seen throughout its interiors. It gets three interior colour schemes of dual-tone Sangria Red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo Black on its top-spec models. Now MG is offering this Sangria Red interior colour option on Sharp trim with its 1.5L VTi-Tech engine mated to both manual and automatic variants as well.

Interiors with this package include a black and red combination that is found in its seats, dashboard and door panels. Other interior features include a large 10.1” touchscreen infotainment system with Jio e-SIM-connected car features. Astor’s i-SMART technology receives 80+ connected car features as well.

Specs & Pricing

Dual-tone Sangria Red interior colour option is offered with Sharp VTi-Tech MT which is priced at Rs. 14.78 lakh and Sharp VTi-Tech CVT which is priced at Rs. 15.78 lakh. These are Rs. 10,000 more than the same variants without the dual-tone Sangria Red interior colour option. Design elements include LED head and tail lamps, LED signature DRLs, sporty front and rear bumpers and a ‘Celestial Grille’.

It gets chrome accents throughout its exteriors for a more premium appeal. It rides on 17” alloy wheels that enhance its premium appeal. Safety net includes camera and radar for Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, 6 airbags, traction control, hill start and descent control, brake assist, ABS and EBD.

MG Astor gets a total of two petrol engine options to choose from. A 1.5L naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder petrol engine makes 110 hp power and 144 Nm torque. And a 1.3L 3-cylinder, turbo petrol engine makes 140 hp power and 200 Nm torque. Former gets a 5-speed MT or an 8-step CVT and the latter is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Besides Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, Astor will also take on VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Other colour options for Astor include Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Spiced Orange, and Coloured Glaze Red.