MG Astor Sold Out For 2021 Even Before 1st Car Is Delivered

MG Astor deliveries will start from 1st Nov 2021 – Before the start of delivery, the SUV is sold out for the year

MG Motor India launched the new Astor mid-size SUV in India a few days ago. It comes in at a special introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh for the Style MT and going up to Rs 17.38 lakh for the top spec Astor Savvy CVT variant. Bookings commence from 21st October with deliveries promised by the company from 1st November 2021. Introductory prices are only valid for this year.

Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “MG Astor is a premium mid-segment SUV with elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology. We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year.”

MG Astor Variants

Offered in five trims of Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy, the new MG Astor is seen as a capable rival to current stalwarts Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos that currently command sales charts. The new Astor boasts of India’s first AI assistant and first in segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology which will allow it to fit well into the premium mid-size SUV segment.

Based on the MG ZS electric, the new Astor will be set apart with new LED head and tail lamps, LED signature lamps, revised front and rear bumpers and a new ‘Celestial Grille’. It will also get chrome accents throughout its exteriors for a more premium appeal. The Astor rides on 17 inch alloy wheels. The MG Astor measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height, with wheelbase of 2,585.

Soft touch material is seen throughout its interiors which are also laden with infotainment, safety and comfort features. It gets three interior colour schemes of dual tone Sangria Red, dual tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo Black. It boasts of a large 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Jio e-SIM connected car features.

Astor’s i-SMART technology receives 80+ connected car features on the Smart and Sharp variants along with ADAS – Autonomous level 2 features offered as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT and in the VTI-tech CVT transmission for Sharp trim. Savvy trim gets these as standard. Astor Savvy MT is priced from Rs 15.78 lakh and its CVT trim is priced at 17.38 lakh. All prices are ex-sh

Safety is via camera and radar for functions such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist. The Astor also gets 6 airbags, traction control, hill start and descent control, brake assist and ABS and EBD.

3-3-3 Warranty Package

MG is offering the new Astor with a standard 3-3-3 package with 3 years warranty/unlimited kilometers, 3 years roadside assistance program and 3 labour free services. The company is also offering MY MG Shield program, under which Astor customers can choose and personalize their ownership package with Warranty Extension and Protect Plans.

MG Astor gets two petrol engine options. The 1.5 liter, naturally aspirated, 4 cylinder petrol engine makes 110hp power and 144Nm torque. This engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual or 8 step CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.3 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo petrol engine makes 140hp power and 200Nm torque mated to a 6 speed torque converter automatic. Besides Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the new MG Astor will also take on the VW Taigun and new Skoda Kushaq.