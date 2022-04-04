MG Astor Style, Super Discontinued – Hector, Gloster Price Hike Up To Rs 50k

MG Motor recently launched a comprehensive facelifted model of ZS EV with a refreshed exterior design and a more powerful battery pack

MG Motor has found generous success in India ever since it debuted in the market in July 2019. MG Car range includes premium offerings in the form of Hector, Gloster and Astor at competitive prices. With the start of a new financial year, MG has made some key changes to its SUV lineup.

MG Astor Base Variants Discontinued

For starters, the company has deleted two trims- Style and Super, from the Astor range. The Astor lineup now starts with the Smart trim priced at Rs 13.28 lakh and tops out at Rs 17.73 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) for the Savvy turbo petrol variant with an automatic transmission.

Although prices for rest of the variants remain unchanged, with the latest development, the entry-level variant of Astor becomes the priciest in the compact C-segment SUV space. However, this also means that base variants of Astor are also better equipped than base variants of its immediate counterparts. Previously, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq had the priciest entry-level models in this category with a price tag of Rs 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom) each.

With the latest update, Astor is now available in three trims including Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The compact SUV is offered with two petrol engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit. While the former can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic, the latter is only available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

MG Gloster Prices April 2022

The D-segment SUV is now priced between Rs 31.50 lakh and Rs 40.00 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Toyota Fortuner rival is offered in four trims- Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. No updates, other than price hikes, have been made on any of these SUVs. No price increase for ZS EV was reported since the electric crossover recently received a comprehensive facelift a few days ago.

MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices April 2022

Not only Astor, but other MG SUVs including Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster have also been subjected to updates. In this case, all these SUVs have witnessed price hikes of up to Rs 50,000.

Starting with Hector, all variants of the 5-seater mid-size SUV are now pricier by Rs 20,000. This means Hector is now available at a starting price of Rs 14.15 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.11 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

As far as Hector Plus is concerned, the three-row twin of Hector is now priced between Rs 16.15 lakh and Rs 20.75 lakh (both ex-showroom). Prices of all variants have seen a hike of Rs 20,000-25,000. On the other hand, prices of the brand’s flagship offering Gloster have increased by Rs 50,000.