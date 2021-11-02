MG Astor SUV First Batch Owners – 500 Units Delivered In 1 Day

MG Astor is one of the most advanced car on sale in India today – Its deliveries have now officially started

A new mid-size SUV, called Astor was recently launched in India. Now, its deliveries have started. On the first day itself, MG Motor India has delivered more than 500 units of the Astor SUV across the country. All first batch owners of the new Astor SUV will be getting their delivery in 2021. New batch delivery will start in 2022.

Priced from Rs 9.78 lakh, MG Astor is a rival to some of the best-selling SUVs in the country. This includes the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Though MG Motor India does not have the production capacity to match sales of Creta / Seltos, they aim to gradually increase production depending on the demand. Speaking about MG Astor demand, MG says that they got 5,000 bookings in just 20 minutes.

MG Astor – Variants and Feature List

On board features will include a new front grille, LED projector headlamps and integrated LED DRLs along with halogen fog lamps and LED tail lamps. Other styling details will also include sport dual tone alloy wheels, an integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamp and rear washer and wiper.

The feature list will also extend to a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system and wireless charging. To be offered in five colour options of White, Red, Orange, Black and Silver, the automaker had also revealed that the new Astor will be presented with a ‘Dual Tone Sangria Red’ colour option.

MG Astor will be offered in a total of 5 variants to include Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. Based on the same platform as MG ZS EV and sharing the same design language, the Astor will sport an extended list of updated technology and safety equipment.

For a start, MG Astor gets Autonomous Level 2 along with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These will include features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control, Rear Drive Assist and Speed Assist System.

Engine and Transmission

MG Astor is offered in a choice of two petrol engine options. One is 1.5 liter NA and the other is a 1.35 liter turbo. Transmission options could include 6 speed manual gearbox, a CVT automatic unit or AT unit, depending on the engine option / variant you chose.

MG Astor will also come with iSmart Hub with add on subscription services and MapMyIndia to offer built in navigation using 4D maps. MG Motor has partnered with Jio for on the go connectivity with embedded Jio SIM to offer services while users will also have access to JioSaavn app. All data used for all functions on the MG Astor will be saved on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.