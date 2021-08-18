MG Astor SUV Officially Unveiled – Gets AI, ADAS, Autonomous Level 2

MG Astor SUV features Personal AI Assistant and Autonomous Level 2 Technology

Soon to be launched MG Astor has a fully personalised AI assistant that is going to change the way we use our cars for travel and entertainment. Astor’s personal AI assistant will understand what you need, make suggestions on your destination, advise about routes for queuing and travelling times, help if you encounter any traffic jams and even remind you of important appointments.

The Astor’s personal assistant is like a friend in your car who knows what language you’re speaking and can respond in the same language. It will make every attempt to engage in interactions across a myriad of topics.

So, if you have a query, speak your mind. Engineered and developed by world-class R&D teams, The ZS platform Astor is is designed to meet ever evolving tech needs in a car. The vehicle has been engineered with a premium build quality and features some of the best infotainment system on-board that can make for a smooth user experience during journeys.

MG advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

MG is focused on on exploring opportunities of driving future vehicles into the Indian market with a larger-production run in the coming years. Watch the detailed presentation video of MG Astor and its AI, ADAS features below. Please scroll to about 4.5 minute mark.

Furthermore, they are dedicated to be part of some interesting collaborations with organizations who are developing AI driven solutions where they believe their products can add value. MG Hector fully demonstrated the manufacturer’s intent, and the new Astor showcases the same opulence and utility.

The auto manufacturer has made significant investments in new technologies that are meticulously engineered and practical. Established via research and development, they bring new AI solutions underpinned by cutting-edge technology. They are already using these technologies to boost safety features for our vehicles, including advanced and adaptive cruise control assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that detect lane departures and warnings when drivers switch lanes.

With continued development, these features will further enhance safety on the road, and as a result, Astor will continue to embody elegance while delivering exceptional value for customers. Safety and convenience is addressed through Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA) and Speed Assist System amongst others.

MG India leverages AI

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “As an auto-tech brand, we’ve always introduced breakthrough technologies and now, we are moving forward with Artificial Intelligence. Astor is a step further and a catalyst for disruption with first-in-the-industry and best-in-class features that customers only get in premium/luxury segments. With a relentless pursuit of innovation and software at the heart of the production, our vehicles will continue to provide a smarter and safer driving experience by leveraging AI.”

AI (Artificial Intelligence) tech empowers Astor with the ability to learn from its surroundings and its experiences, making it smarter with time. This allows Astor to become more perceptive and intuitive. It uses AI to look out for the driver, recognise human emotions and preferences, understand speech patterns on multiple accents, enabling it to connect better with different people.