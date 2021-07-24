MG Astor SUV Production Spec Front Grille Spied – Petrol Auto Variant

MG Astor is expected to be launched in India by Diwali this year – Est. price range Rs 9-15 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

MG Motor is getting ready to launch its fourth model in India by end of this year. The upcoming Astor, which is essentially a petrol-powered version of ZS EV, is likely to hit showrooms in the last quarter of calendar year 2021. This development was confirmed by Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, during an interaction with PTI.

It was earlier expected to launch in the third quarter, however, unforeseen circumstances caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor chip shortage has forced the carmaker to defer its launch by a few months. Test mules of the upcoming crossover have been spotted on numerous occasions in recent months.

Exterior Design

Ahead of launch, MG Astor SUV has now been spied once again. This time revealing its production spec front grille for the first time. Astor’s design will be in line with the facelifted ZS Petrol currently on sale in select international markets. It will offer subtle distinctions from its battery-powered sibling.

For starters, the IC engine-powered SUV will flaunt a hexagonal-shaped honeycomb mesh radiator grille up front instead of a 3-D spoked grille in the electric crossover. Similar mesh patterns are visible on the central air intake vents lower down the front bumper.

The LED projector headlights are angular and sleeker in design in comparison to the ones seen in ZS EV. Side profile and silhouette is identical to its EV counterpart. Other exterior highlights include blacked-out pillars and body claddings, 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and red-coloured brake callipers.

In terms of dimensions, Astor will measure 4,314mm long, 1,809mm wide and 1,644mm tall. The SUV will offer a wheelbase of 2,585mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Expected Features

First showcased at AutoExpo 2020, MG Astor is expected to be a volume generator for the Chinese-owned British brand in India. With its launch, MG Motor will look to fully utilise the capacity of its manufacturing facility based in Halol, Gujarat which has an annual production capacity of one lakh cars.

Features expected to be offered in Astor include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment housing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, MG iSmart connectivity tech, panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, air purifier and more. It will also get ADAS features, similar to the ones on offer with MG Gloster.

Expected Engine, Transmission Options

Astor is likely to be offered with two petrol engine options – a 1.5-litre VTi naturally aspirated unit and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit. The former is good enough to produce 118 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque while the latter pumps out 161 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options are expected to include a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. Upon its launch, Astor will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

