MG Astor SUV Spied With Panoramic Sunroof – Sporty Red Brake Calipers

Upon its launch, MG Astor will compete against a host of rivals including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

MG Motor has been planning to launch the petrol-powered version of ZS EV in India for quite a while now. Test mules of the upcoming crossover have been spotted on multiple occasions. The IC engine-powered SUV is most likely to be named Astor as suggested in our earlier report.

Another set of spy images has come across emphasizing the UV’s exterior details. The SUV is expected to hit showrooms by Diwali this year and therefore is likely to be spotted testing frequently on roads in the coming months. It will be the smallest SUV in MG Motor’s India lineup.

The latest set of spy shots are credited to Hardik Patel and have been clicked somewhere near Vadodara in Gujarat. Interestingly, MG Motor’s manufacturing facility is nearby in Halol. The images reveal a few minute yet essential cosmetic details even though the vehicle is wrapped under heavy camouflage. These include red-coloured brake callipers, new dual-tone alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

Exterior Design

As mentioned earlier, Astor’s design is based on the facelifted ZS petrol on sale in many international markets. Upfront, it features a hexagonal-shaped honeycomb mesh radiator grille instead of a 3-D spoked grille in ZS EV. A similar mesh pattern is visible on the air intake vents lower down. The grille is flanked by angular LED projector headlamps on both sides.

Overall silhouette of Astor remains identical to its battery-powered sibling with a nice symmetric flow along its profile. The roofline gently sloped down towards the rear giving it a crossover-ish feel.

The rear end of the car features sleek LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark fin antenna on the roof and reflectors on bumper. Other styling highlights include dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars and blacked-out body claddings. Red callipers seen on wheels enhance the car’s sporty appeal.

Expected Features

While details about its equipment are still not clear, we know that the interior of the SUV will boast features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The dash also receives soft-touch material which in addition to light coloured inserts around AC vents and door pads provide a nice contrast. Other features expected to make the list include a fully digital instrument console, MG iSmart connectivity tech, panoramic sunroof, air purifier and much more.

Engine, Transmission Options Likely

Coming to its powertrain, customers are likely to be offered with two petrol engine options- a 1.5-litre VTi naturally aspirated unit and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit. The former is good enough to produce 118 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque while the latter cranks out 161 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is expected to be offered as standard in the 1.5-litre unit while the 1.3-litre unit could get the option of either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.