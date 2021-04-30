MG Astor SUV (ZS Petrol) Interior Spied – Gets Digital Instrument Console

The MG ZS petrol is likely to be christened as Astor upon launch – It is expected to be launched during the festive season of this year

The MG ZS petrol variant continues testing in India ahead of its planned launch later this year. The EV variant which is priced at a premium has been receiving a good market response and MG is hoping to step up the volume game by introducing the petrol variant as its most affordable model in India.

MG Astor (ZS petrol) – Interior spied

A camouflaged prototype of the compact crossover has been spied testing again, and this time, we have a good view of its interior. As expected, MG Astor Petrol variant packs a touchscreen infotainment system which is identical to the one available on the international model. The system employs a 10.1-inch touchscreen display which incorporates Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 360-degree camera, navigation and so on.

The instrument panel houses a colour MID (multi-info display) which serves as an interface to change various vehicle settings in addition to providing vital info like tyre pressures. Top of the line variants will be getting fully digital instrument clister. The cabin is finished in full-black theme with centre console sporting glossy applique.

Exterior

In international markets, the MG ZS recently received a facelift but the prototypes which are currently circulating in India belong to the pre-facelift era. It remains to be seen if MG India will launch the previous iteration first before executing an early refresh or introduce the updated model directly.

2021 MG Astor receives revised LED headlamps and radiator grille, re-profiled bumpers and new taillight detailing. The sheet metal design has been carried forward without any significant changes.

Specifications

Internationally, the updated MG ZS petrol variant is available with a base 1.5-liter NA unit producing 106 hp and 141 Nm of torque (with a 5 MT) and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit producing 111 hp and 160 Nm of torque (6 MT or 6 AT). There is also a 1.3-liter turbo unit in some markets with over 150 hp on tap. The engine option for India is unclear as of now.

Previous spotting of MG ZS indicated that the company is testing a radar module, perhaps to introduce ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, front collision avoidance, etc. Connectivity and equipment level are expected to be at par with the competition.

Market positioning

To be positioned to take on the immensely popular Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the MG ZS petrol is expected to have an aggressive starting price point backed up by heavy localization. The automaker is targeting a sales growth of 70% in 2021 and the ZS is likely to play a considerable role in achieving that target even though it is only expected to hit the market in the festive season of this year.