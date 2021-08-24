MG Astor Targets 5 Star Safety – Skylight Roof, Engine Specs Details Leak

Once launched, MG Astor is expected to be priced between Rs 9-15 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor India revealed its upcoming C-segment compact SUV called Astor last week. The SUV is essentially a petrol-powered derivative of ZS EV, which is already on sale in India. However, Astor is based on the facelifted ZS petrol currently on sale in select international markets.

Test mules of the car have been spotted on Indian roads on multiple occasions in the past one year. Astor is offered in a segment that is dominated by compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and new entrants such as Skoda Kushaq. MG Astor is expected to go on sale in India in the coming few weeks. Ahead of launch, interesting new details have been leaked via Rushlane Spylane member who wishes to remain anonymous.

Dimensions, Features

MG Astor for India will be 4323 mm long, 1809 mm wide and 1650 mm tall. It will have a wheelbase of 2585 mm and a ground clearance of 154 mm when fully loaded. Turning radius is 5.1 meters while fuel tank capacity is at 45 liters.

Talking about features, it will be the most loaded SUV in the segment. It will get 5 cameras which will deliver 360 degree view as well as 6 radars to deliver level 2 Autonomous driving features. It will get a large 65 inches panoramic sunroof, which MG will call as Skylight Roof.

Exterior & Interior Styling

Highlights of its exterior lie at its front face which encompasses a wide hexagonal grille inspired by cosmic lines and forms. The grille features a radial pattern concentrated at the epicentre of the entire front face while the tungsten steel electroplated material forms a distinct appearance like the sun. Total of 5 exterior colour options are on offer – Red, White, Silver, Black and Orange.

MG will offer two interior themes for Astor out of which one of them is a unique ‘Dual Tone Sangria Red’ for top end variant. The other variants will get Tuxedo Black interiors. Rear seat passengers will get arm rest with cup holder, which will have foldable flaps. Rear seats come with 60:40 split.

Instrument cluster will feature 7 inches MID LCD screen. On the dashboard, it will feature a state of the art 10.1 inches wide-angle infotainment system. Unlike Hector, which gets Gaana app, Astor will come with JioSaavn app for music / videos. There will be a total of 5 USB ports on the inside of the car. It gets flat-bottomed steering wheel with leather stitching.

Safety And Engine Specs

MG Astor will be one of the safest car in the segment. As per source, MG is planning to launch Astor with 5 Star NCAP safety rating. It will get 6 airbags, TPMS, ABS, ESP, EBD, Auto Hold, HSA (hill start assist), HDC (hill descent control), etc.

MG Astor will be offered in a choice of two petrol engine options. There will be no diesel engine on offer with Astor. One is a 1.5 liter four cylinder naturally aspirated motor delivering 110 PS and 144 Nm while the other is a 1.3 liter turbo 3 cylinder motor delivering 140 PS and 220 Nm.

Speaking about transmission options, the 1.5 L will be offered either with 5 speed MT or 8 speed CVT while the 1.3 L option will only be offered with 6 speed AT. Top variants will get drive modes as well. These are Normal, Urban and Dynamic.

Laced With Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Highlights of the unveiling event primarily focused on the features on offer with the upcoming SUV. Astor is the first model from MG Motor to get the Concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP) software that integrates technologies such as Blockchain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and more. The carmaker also claims that Astor is the first car in India to be equipped with a fully in-built AI assistant.

The personal AI assistant has been designed by an American firm ‘Star Design’ and depicts human-like emotions and voices. The AI assistant can respond with plenty of detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia and provide the latest news, navigation details, weather reports, jokes, etc. This AI platform is powered by the i-Smart Hub offered in other MG cars as well.

iSmart Hub will provide add-on subscription services depending on the user’s demands. The infotainment system comes embedded with a Jio sim which offers a 4G connectivity suite along with IoT tech for access to real-time infotainment and telematics.

Astor is also the first in its segment to offer Level-2 Autonomous Tech powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera. This provides a range of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist and much more.