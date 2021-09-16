MG Astor Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Vs Skoda Kushaq – Specs Compared

With Astor, MG will be looking to replicate the success it has had with Hector and Gloster

Expanding its footprint in the Indian market, MG has unveiled its fourth product Astor. Official bookings for Astor are expected to commence soon and launch is likely to take place later this month.

Astor appears to be a formidable competitor, as it is equipped with segment-first features such as personal AI assistant and autonomous Level 2 advanced driver assistant system (ADAS). To better understand its potential, here’s a quick comparison between MG Astor Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Vs Skoda Kushaq.

Design and styling

Most C-segment SUVs including Astor, Creta, Kushaq and Seltos are a real treat for the eyes. It’s difficult to determine which SUV looks more gorgeous than others. The final choice will depend on features that a customer might find more appealing. This will obviously vary from customer to customer.

A derivative of ZS EV, Astor has largely the same look and feel. However, it has distinctive front grille, headlamps, fog lamps and bumper, which give Astor a unique identity. In comparison to Kushaq, Creta and Seltos, Astor seems to have a relatively sober and non-aggressive profile.

Dimensions

MG Astor is longer, wider and taller than rivals Kushaq, Creta and Seltos. Among the four, Kushaq has the least numbers in all these aspects. However, Creta and Seltos have 2610 mm wheelbase, which is more than 2580 mm of Astor.

Even though Astor seems larger, it remains to be seen if it translates into more cabin space. A lot depends on size and placement of internal parts such as dashboard, seats and utilities. Creta and Seltos are known for their spacious interiors. As Astor is bigger, it can probably offer some more comfort to users.

Engine options

A favourable factor for Creta and Seltos is that both have a diesel engine option. In comparison, Astor will be offered in petrol-only format. It will get a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor. Petrol engines of similar capacity are offered with Creta and Seltos. There’s also not much difference in power and torque output.

Astor’s 1.5-litre motor makes 110 ps of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol unit makes 140 ps / 220 Nm. Transmission options for these engines include 6-speed manual, CVT and automatic unit.

Features

South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia have always ensured that their cars are equipped with a comprehensive range of features. Several of these are segment-first and best-in-class features. Till date, no other brand has been able to entirely match the exclusive features offered with Creta and Seltos.

Things change with Astor, as it further extends the list of features. Astor’s personal AI assistance can recognize users’ voice, execute voice commands, crack jokes, and get news updates and info. Astor also leads with its 14 first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 features. These include lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection, speed assist system and lane change assist.

It remains to be seen if these features will be enough to challenge the supremacy of Creta and Seltos. Together, this duo posts about 20k sales every month. Kushaq was recently launched and has been posting about 2k sales per month. If Astor is competitively priced, we can definitely expect some tough competition in the coming months.