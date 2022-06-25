MG Astor VTi Tech Style MT New Base Variant – Launch Soon (Creta, HyRyder Rival)

While the new Astor base variant will have the price advantage, it is likely to miss-out on hi-tech features

MG Astor competes with the likes of Creta, Seltos, Kushaq and Taigun. It has registered consistent sales and is currently ranked among the top 5 compact SUVs in the country. With Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Vitara joining soon, MG Motor is getting ready to launch a new base variant. To make it accessible to a larger segment of buyers, MG will soon launch a new base variant.

The need for this new base variant could also be based on the global shortage of semiconductors. Prices of the MG Astor start from Rs 10.28 lakh for the Style MT and go all the way to Rs 18.13 lakh for Savvy Turbo AT. These are ex-sh prices. With the launch of the upcoming new base variant, Astor starting prices could go below Rs 10 lakh, ex-sh.

MG Astor VTi Tech Style MT New Base

In terms of its design and styling, MG Astor new base variant will be largely the same as other variants. Astor looks elegant and mesmerizing with features such as expansive celestial grille, LED Hawkeye headlamps with DRLs, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, shark fin antenna, edgy tail lamps and chrome tipped dual exhaust design. While mid-spec and top-spec variants get alloy wheels in different formats, Astor base variant will have R16 steel wheels with wheel cover.

On the inside, Astor offers a 10.1 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system as standard. It remains to be seen if this will be continued with the new base variant or a smaller unit will be part of the package. Support for Android Auto and Apple Carplay is likely to be available. Other features include steering mounted controls, USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-tone interiors, fabric upholstery, soft touch dashboard, leather wrapped steering wheel, interior map lamp and 3.5-inch coloured multi-info display.

No connectivity features, sunroof

Just like the existing base variant, new base variant of Astor will be missing out on several hi-tech features. For example, it won’t be getting the i-smart connectivity suite that has 80+ connected car features available with top-spec variants. It has some useful features such as a digital key with Bluetooth, live location sharing, anti-theft immobilization, remote functions, geofencing and weather information. i-smart also allows the convenience of accessing a range of functions via voice commands.

Other features missing on the new Astor base variant will be panoramic sunroof, engine start/stop button, cruise control, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers and power foldable ORVMs.

On the safety front, new Astor base variant will miss out on features such as tyre pressure monitoring system, electric parking brake with auto hold, reverse parking camera, 360° surround view camera, front fog lamp with cornering assist and heated ORVM. Standard safety package will include dual airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system (TCS), active cornering brake control, hill hold control, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, engine immobilizer and rear defogger.

MG Astor new base variant will miss out on ADAS features that are available only with top-spec variant. Several of these are optional even in top-spec variant. Some of the key ADAS features offered with Astor include adaptive cruise control, lane functions, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, speed assist system, intelligent headlamp control, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert.