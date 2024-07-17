MG Cloud Crossover Utility Vehicle Debuts At 2024 GIIAS – Close To India-spec?

With its unique market positioning, MG Cloud Crossover Utility Vehicle will cater to a niche looking for a tech-savvy EV with stand-out design

Ahead of its India debut, MG Cloud EV has been showcased at 2024 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show). This vehicle still dons the Wuling badge on it, but is highly likely to be close to India-spec vehicle bearing the all-important MG badge. Let’s take a look at all the features and specifications.

MG Cloud Crossover Utility Vehicle

JSW MG Motor has announced a product offensive in India, launching many cars in the future in an attempt to recreate the “Maruti Moment”. First of these vehicles to hit the showrooms is either Gloster facelift or the company’s upcoming Crossover Utility Vehicle, MG Cloud CUV (name not confirmed).

MG India has been testing Cloud CUV for some time now and is likely to launch by the end of this year or early next year. It has a friendly design and aesthetics that should align with mainstream Indian car buyers looking for a compact vehicle. Needless to say, Cloud EV will offer the premium quotient that MG vehicles are known for.

Among the sea of vehicles marketed as SUVs, MG Cloud stands out, being an intelligent CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle). MG Cloud will measure around 4.3m in length, 1.85m in width, 1.65m in height and has a long 2.7m wheelbase. Boot space can be expanded to a whopping 1,707L when 2nd-row seats are folded.

Couple this with the stubby bonnet and occupant-friendly silhouette, MG Cloud CUV will pack plenty of room on the inside for front and rear passengers and a large luggage space. Exterior design reveals a massive glass area that should ensure confident city rides with excellent visibility.

Feature-loaded experience

On the outside, we get all-LED lighting, all-four disc brakes, electric tailgate, flush door handles and 18-inch Ferris-shaped alloy wheels. On the inside, we can see a premium interior with soft-touch plastics and rose-gold panelling, electrically adjustable front seats, 256-colour ambient lighting, quilted-design upholstery, rear AC vents, auto climate control, storage box in centre console, 2-spoke steering wheel and more.

The infotainment screen is 15.6-inches and the fully-digital instrument screen is 8.8-inches. Built-in air filter, push-button start, wireless charger, 6-speaker audio system, extensive telematics suite, 360-degree camera, 4 airbags, electric parking brake, TPMS, extensive ADAS suite with adaptive cruise control are some of the notable features of upcoming MG Cloud CUV.

Powertrains-wise, MG Cloud CUV showcased at 2024 GIIAS, packed up to a 50.6 kWh battery powering a single 134 bhp and 200 Nm electric motor driving the front wheels. Where pricing is concerned, we should expect upcoming Cloud Crossover Utility Vehicle to be priced slightly above MG ZS EV.