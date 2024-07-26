MG Cloud CUV Teased Ahead of Launch – Panoramic Sunroof, Interiors, Exteriors

MG Cloud CUV will be the company’s third electric car in India after the ZS EV and Comet EV

MG Motor India has confirmed its 3rd electric car for the Indian market. Set to be launched by September 2024, the Cloud CUV is currently doing test rounds while the company has also released teasers of this upcoming electric car. The launch of this new electric car will also mark MG’s intention to launch one or two new products in Indian every six months.

MG Cloud CUV Teased – Features

With just two months to go before the MG Cloud CUV is officially launched in India, these appear to be final test rounds that the electric car is undergoing. MG Motor India calls its upcoming EV a Cloud CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle).

It has been spied with slim LED headlamps, and an LED light bar above its grille connecting the headlamps while its front fascia also shows off an illuminated MG logo. The crossover will come with a sunroof, a large glass house, extended quarter glass sections and raked windshields at the front and rear.

The MG Cloud stands 4,295mm in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,652mm in height making it wider and taller than the ZS EV. It rides on a 2,700 mm long wheelbase and is fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 215/55 section tyres.

New spy shots of the interiors of the MG Cloud CUV draw our attention to a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Steering-mounted controls, a minimalistic dashboard, horizontally positioned AC vents and circular door-mounted speakers could also be a part of its interior makeup. The 5-seater cabin sports fully reclining front seats.

MG Motor has upped its selling quotient with a host of safety equipment which will include 4 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability control and disc brakes on all 4 wheels. It is also slated to receive ADAS which will include features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, etc.

Battery, Range, Specs

Power and performance specifications for the Indian market have not yet been detailed. However, in global markets, the MG Cloud EV is being offered with two battery options. These include a 37.9 kWh pack offering a 360km range and a 50.6 kWh pack capable of 460 km range.

Charging up to 100% is possible in 7 hours via an AC charger and up to 80% in 30 minutes via a DC fast charger. The single electric motor offers 134 hp power and 200 Nm torque. Set to be positioned between the Comet and ZS EV in the company’s portfolio, the Cloud EV could be priced affordably from around Rs 20 lakh. Once launched, it will take on the Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 in its electric compact SUV segment.