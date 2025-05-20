MG Comet and Gloster Price Hike May 2025 – Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh

After launching the rather brilliant Windsor Pro, JSW MG Motor India has shifted its gaze to consolidate their Indian portfolio. In that regard, the company has implemented an upward price revision with their smallest vehicle, Comet EV, and their largest vehicle, Gloster, for the month of May 2025. Let’s take a look at the new variant-wise prices.

MG Comet Price Hike

If you were on the verge of finding India’s most affordable electric car, you would land firmly on MG Comet EV. This is a two-door urban run-about vehicle that oozes with premiumness and packs a well-laid out and tech-savvy cabin that could seat up to four occupants in a handy 2+2 seating arrangement.

Before this price hike, MG Comet EV started from Rs 7 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Executive trim level without a Fast Charger (FC). Now, the new base price is Rs 7.36 lakh (Ex-sh) as the price has been hiked by Rs 35,700. It has to be noted that base Executive gets the highest price hike and subsequent trims, not so much.

Speaking of, Excite and Excite FC variant costs Rs 8.42 lakh (Ex-sh) and 8.82 lakh (Ex-sh) with Rs 16,000 and Rs 4,000 price hikes, respectively. Rest of the variants (Exclusive, Exclusive FC and Blackstorm FC) get a price hike of Rs 5,300. These prices are without BaaS and with BaaS, MG Comet EV now starts from Rs 4.99 lakh + Rs 2.5 per km (Ex-sh).

MG Gloster Price Hike

The company is on the verge of launching Majestor SUV in India. It has been spied on multiple times in the country. JSW MG Motor India showcased it at 2025 Auto Expo and it will be positioned above Gloster in the company’s portfolio. Ahead of Majestor launch, MG has hiked prices of Gloster by up to Rs 1.51 lakh (Ex-sh).

The base Sharp Turbo 4X2 7S variant gets the highest price hike of Rs 1.51 lakh (Ex-sh). It now costs Rs 41.07 lakh (Ex-sh) as opposed to Rs 39.56 lakh (Ex-sh) before price hike. Rest of the variants (Savvy Turbo 4X2 and Savvy Twin Turbo 4X4) get a uniform price hike of Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh), taking the top variant price to Rs 45.53 lakh (Ex-sh).