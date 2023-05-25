MG Comet Base Variant Walkaround – Single Screen, Manual Key

Starting from Rs. 7.98 lakh, MG Comet is a cute-sy city vehicle with two doors and four seats with a range of 230 km

Indian electric car space is experiencing steady growth. MG wants to ride this growth by introducing its least expensive EV in India. It is MG Comet and is one of the smallest cars in India too. It is launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-sh).

MG Comet is essentially a badge-engineered Wuling Air EV, sold in Indonesia. It has two doors and four seats and is likely to breathe fresh air among conventional four-door electric cars.

MG Comet Launched – The Perfect Partner For City Excursions

Starting from Rs. 7.98 lakh, MG Comet comes off as an interesting alternative to Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. For context, the Tiago EV starts from Rs. 8.69 lakh and eC3 starts from Rs. 11.5 lakh (all ex-sh). Both Tiago EV and eC3 get ICE counterparts, reducing exclusivity factor.

The four seats add a ton of convenience. MG Comet is based on SAIC’s GSEV platform. A 17.3 kWh battery promises a 230 km range on a single charge. There is a single motor driving the front wheels. It is capable of generating 40 bhp of power and 110 Nm of torque. The power figure is likely to be off-putting for some. But it is a small and light vehicle. EVs get instantaneous torque delivery too. 0-100% charging time takes 7 hours and 10-80% should take 5 hours.

Base trim lacks a touchscreen infotainment screen on the inside, but gets Bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted controls. The sole instrument cluster shows Bluetooth-related info. Anubhav Chauhan demonstrates this system in his video.

Other omissions with base Pace trim are halogen headlights, halogen turn indicators and tail lights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, request sensors, and not a lot more. 12” wheels are wrapped with 145/70-R12 tyres.

Centrally positioned charging port is convenient and appreciated. Illuminated MG logo is present on base Pace trim too. There are four exterior colour options, Beach Bay, Serenity, Sundowner, and Flex. If you scratched your head, Beach Bay is blue, Serenity is green, Sundowner is orange and Flex is red.

The Mini EV To Wow India

Features list grows with Play and Plush trims. Top-spec Plush trim gets LED headlights, LED tail lights, illuminated MG logo, connected DRLs, and more. On the inside, fabric seats, leather-wrapped 2-spoke steering, iPod-like steering controls, dual 10.25” displays, pill-shaped AC vents are Plush trim’s interior highlights.

Other features include keyless entry, manual AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 55+ i-Smart connected features, reverse parking sensors and camera, TPMS, manual dimming IRVM and a manual handbrake. Automatic climate control and electronic parking brake are missing.

Safety includes IP67 rated battery, dual front airbags, ABS+EBD, 3 point seatbelts and more. At a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh, MG Comet launched in India, enjoys quite a niche. PMV EaS-E is the only other two-door EV. If you want a two-door city vehicle as your 2nd or 3rd car, this is it.