MG Comet Based Yep Electric Pickup Could Soon Be A Reality

MG Comet based Yep electric SUV will soon get a pickup version – Reveals new report

Prospect of a mini EV is understandable. It aids in big cities with heavy congestion, parking and running costs. Newest EV in India, MG Comet, is a good example. MG’s parent company has revealed more mini EVs based on the Comet platform. One of them is Baojun Yep EV. It is a mini SUV with 3 doors. Launch is planned in the coming weeks.

Based on this electric SUV, we will also get an electric pickup truck. Yep, SAIC-GM-Wuling Design Studio (SGMW Studio) has revealed a pickup truck version of its Yep electric mini SUV. These are still in render phase. However, given that it is from SAIC-GM-Wuling, a production version is largely possible.

MG Comet Based Yep Electric Pickup

Baojun Yep is a mini electric SUV designed to bring a tall driving stance in mini EV segment. It will go on sale in China soon for around CNY 100,000 (approx Rs. 11.82 lakh). Launch is expected around June or July. It measures 3381 mm long, 1685 mm wide and 1721 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2110 mm long.

Baojun Yep e-SUV is 604 mm shorter than 5-door Jimny in length, 40 mm wider and just 1 mm taller. The recently surfaced pickup version is likely to have similar dimensions. Except, everything behind the front doors is a load bay with wheel-well intrusions.

It is not big and doesn’t seem to fit a fraction of what a real pickup truck can. That said, it looks cuter, more appealing and more lifestyle-y than the standard Yep SUV. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel amplifies ruggedness too. Because of the spare wheel, this tailgate will be side hinged too. Think Mahindra Bolero Invader.

Because of the rear spare wheel, the pickup truck version misses out on a rear screen, which a regular Baojun Yep gets. This screen is supposedly a way for Yep owners to show their personality by displaying anything they want.

What will it pack?

The same front design with quad LED headlights, front black grille, clover leaf wheel design and other exterior bits will make their way to this pickup version as well. Baojun will retain the dual horizontal screens on the inside with steering-mounted controls, and other paraphernalia from Yep SUV too.

Battery size is not yet out. But this LFP battery has a claimed range of 303 km from a single charge (CLTC). At launch, Baojun Yep will come equipped with a single motor layout generating 68 bhp of power and 140 Nm of torque. An AWD version with two motors is in the works as well. India is likely to get the standard vehicle in the form of MG Yep e-SUV (name will change when announced).