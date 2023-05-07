MG Comet Based YEP Electric SUV Fully Revealed – Launch Soon

Based on the MG Comet, dispatches of Yep electric SUV have commenced to Baojun dealers in China ahead of launch

To take on the global bestseller Suzuki Jimny, SAIC-GM-Wuling have come up with the Baojun Yep mini electric car. It was expected to debut at 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, but it gave it a miss. However, launch is expected soon, as new units have started reaching Baojun dealerships in China.

Baojun Yep is a 3-door mini car, with capacity to seat four passengers. It seems suitable for everyday commuting needs and can also handle mild off-road environments. Details about its off-road capabilities are yet to be revealed.

Baojun Yep mini-EV – Styling and features

Compared side-by-side, it is easy to see the various similarities between Baojun Yep mini-EV and 3-door Jimny sold in international markets. Jimny-inspired styling is evident across the front grille section, front bumper and squared wheel arches. However, Baojun Yep’s bodywork appears curvier and aerodynamic in comparison to that of Jimny. Baojun Yep has futuristic-looking headlamps, as compared to round headlamps of Jimny. Roof section is unique for both cars, with Baojun Yep getting a more conventional flat roof with roof rails.

Dimensionally, Baojun Yep is 3,381 mm long, 1,685 mm wide, 1,721 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,110 mm. In comparison, 3-door Jimny is slightly longer (3,395 mm) and taller (1,725 mm). Wheelbase is also longer at 2,250 mm. However, Jimny is just 1,475 mm wide. That means Baojun Yep could be more spacious on the inside.

Baojun Yep has a unique rear profile. Top-spec variants will be equipped with ‘car-watch’ at rear, which features a 300 x 256 mm digital screen. Car-watch is shaped like a watch with a strap and the digital screen is placed on the left side. The strap is 1050 mm long and 260 mm wide and can be customized with various colour and design options.

The digital screen can be used to display a wide variety of pictures, DIY text and videos. While the car-watch feature seems interesting, it can actually be a distraction for other road users. The rear digital screen can also display warnings for hazards on the road.

Baojun Yep will be available in five exciting colour options. The Sunrise, Early Morning, Cloud, Neon and Deep Space colour options represent the various shades of a 24-hour cycle. These colour options are essentially Yellow, Green, White, Pink and Black. There is no dual-tone colour option for Baojun Yep.

Inside, Baojun Yep has a large curved screen with the instrumentation on the left and infotainment section on the right. At the centre, there’s a cartoon character that works as the digital assistant. The car has a large, round steering wheel, quite different from the usual flat-bottom or square-shaped steering wheels seen with cars in China.

Baojun Yep range, specs

Baojun Yep is equipped with a 28.1 kWh LFP battery. It connects to a single electric motor that churns out 68 hp of max power and 140 Nm of peak torque. Top speed is rated at 100 kmph. Baojun Yep can travel 303 kilometres on a full charge (based on CLTC).

Baojun Yep will be available at a starting price of around 90,000 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 10.64 lakh. As far as India launch possibility is concerned, there is no clarity at this point of time. As EVs are registering strong growth, Baojun Yep can be considered for the Indian market. MG Motor has already launched the Comet EV at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh. It can also bring Baojun Yep to India.