MG Comet Blackstorm Edition Launch Price Rs 7.8 L + BaaS

With striking visuals, MG Comet Blackstorm Edition exudes more confidence and attitude to take on Indian roads

For folks who want their cars to have a powerful presence, MG Motor offers the Blackstorm edition with Hector, Gloster and Astor. Now, the same Blackstorm treatment is made available with the Comet EV as well. Called MG Comet Blackstorm, the company has launched it at Rs 7.8L + BaaS @ Rs 2.5/km (Ex-sh). The company is yet to release prices including battery ownership for Comet Blackstorm.

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition Launch

The just launched Comet Blackstorm is positioned as the new top-spec variant above the 100-Year Edition. Bookings have commenced for Rs 11,000. It gets a Starry Black exterior shade along with distinctive red accents all across. This approach is the same, as seen with other Blackstorm editions such as Hector Blackstorm. However, the theme and placement of the red accents is different in case of Comet EV Blackstorm edition.

One of the distinctive features is the ‘Morris Garages’ lettering in red colour. This is placed above the full-width LED strip. Lighting elements are the same as that of the standard model. The illuminated MG logo does not get any special treatment. Red accents can be seen on the bumper in a distinctive pattern along with wheel covers and side body claddings.

On the inside, MG Comet Blackstorm gets a black & red themed interiors. Black upholstery with contrasting red stitching lend a special feel. We can see Blackstorm logo in the headrests, finished in red shade. MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition adds another great option for users who prefer a unique look and feel for their ride.

In addition to the standard colours, Comet EV also has various customizations on offer. Users can personalize by choosing from more than 250 combinations of graphics, stickers and other features. Ready interior and exterior personalization packs are also available with Comet EV.

Specs & Features

Hardware and equipment list is the same as the top-spec Exclusive FC. MG Comet Blackstorm is equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 230 km. The electric motor generates 42 PS and 110 Nm of torque. Comet EV can be recharged from 0-100% in 3.5 hours when using a 7.4 kW charger. Charging time is 7 hours with a 3.3 kW charger.

Exterior highlights include LED headlamps and taillamps, R12 steel wheels with cover and connecting lights at front and rear. Inside, Comet EV has leather wrapped steering wheel, fabric seat upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster.

Other highlights include keyless entry, manual AC and heater, power adjustable and foldable ORVMs, USB ports, 12V power outlet and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Users can also access more than 55 connected car features via the i-Smart platform.