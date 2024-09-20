MG Comet EV At Rs 5 Lakh, ZS EV At Rs 14 Lakh – With Battery Rental

JSW MG Motor India has extended its ‘Battery-as-a-Service’ (BaaS) program to its popular Comet EV and ZS EV models

After launching the new Windsor with an innovative BaaS (Battery as a Service) plan, MG has now extended the same to their other two EVs – Comet and ZS. The BaaS program allows customers to purchase the vehicles at a lower upfront cost and pay a fee for battery usage based on kilometres driven.

MG Comet EV At Rs 5 Lakh

The MG Comet EV is now available starting at Rs 4.99 lakh, with a battery rental of Rs 2.5 per kilometre, while the MG ZS EV starts at Rs 13.99 lakh, with a battery rental of Rs 4.5 per kilometre. Additionally, the program offers a 60% assured buyback value after three years, providing customers with an option to return the vehicle or upgrade after this period.

Speaking on the unique ownership program, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “With BaaS, we have created a platform for easy ownership, making our EVs more accessible than ever. Given the strong response to Windsor under the BaaS program, we are now extending its benefits to our popular EV models, the Comet and ZS. I am confident that this unique ownership model will further boost EV adoption in the country.”

The MG Comet EV comes with a certified range of 230 km per charge and offers over 55 i-SMART features. The MG ZS EV is equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery pack and has a certified range of 461 km on a single charge.

Huge Push To Electric Mobility

The extension of JSW MG Motor India’s ‘Battery-as-a-Service’ (BaaS) program to the MG Comet EV and ZS EV models could significantly bolster the adoption of electric mobility in India. By lowering the upfront cost of owning an electric vehicle, the program directly addresses one of the key barriers to EV adoption in the country—high initial purchase prices. With the option to rent the battery based on usage, customers now have the flexibility to pay only for the kilometres driven, making the transition to EVs more financially accessible.

This model, coupled with a 60% assured buyback after three years, could also enhance customer confidence by offering a clear exit or upgrade path. Such initiatives are likely to resonate well with Indian consumers, who are looking for cost-effective and future-proof solutions. Furthermore, the involvement of finance partners such as Bajaj Finserv, Hero Fincorp, Vidyut, and Ecofy Autovert ensures broader reach and affordability, potentially making EVs a more mainstream option.

By simplifying the ownership experience and reducing the cost of entry, MG’s BaaS program aligns with India’s growing push for sustainable transportation. This initiative could encourage more consumers to shift towards electric mobility, supporting government goals for reducing emissions and promoting clean energy solutions across the nation.