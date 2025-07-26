MG Comet EV Prices Hiked Up To Rs 15k – Now Starts Rs 7.5L

Even with the price increase, MG Comet EV continues to be the most affordable electric car in the mainstream segment

MG Motor had increased prices of Comet EV twice in 2025, once in February and next in May as well. Prices have again been increased for the third time, post which, MG Comet EV is now available at a starting price of Rs 7.50 lakh. Let’s take a look at the price hike of all variants of Comet EV.

MG Comet EV New Prices – July 2025

MG Comet EV is offered in three broad trims – Executive, Excite and Exclusive. There’s a special Blackstorm Edition as well. Price of the base Executive variant has been increased by Rs 14,300. With that, the base variant is now available at Rs 7.50 lakh. Comet EV Excite and Exclusive variants have witnessed a price hike of Rs 15,000 each. These are now available at Rs 8.57 lakh and Rs 9.56 lakh, respectively (all prices Ex-sh).

Comet EV Excite FC and Exclusive FC variants are now priced at Rs 8.97 lakh and Rs 9.97 lakh, respectively. Top-spec Blackstorm Edition has become costlier by Rs 13,700. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh. Increased pricing for MG Comet EV is applicable with immediate effect (all prices Ex-sh).

Even with a starting price of Rs 7.50 lakh, MG Comet EV works out more affordable than its primary rivals. For example, Tata Tiago EV is available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. Citroen eC3 is priced much higher at Rs 11.99 lakh. Later this year, MG Comet EV could see a new rival in the form of Renault Kwid EV. Test vehicles have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Renault Kwid EV could be launched at around Rs 7 lakh (base variant) (all prices Ex-sh).

More accessible with BaaS

MG Motor’s industry-first BaaS program has been a major success. If we look at MG’s sales breakup, the Windsor EV is the top selling car. Comet EV is the second bestseller, contributing close to 15% to the brand’s overall sales volumes. A number of buyers choose the BaaS ownership program, as it significantly reduces the initial acquisition cost. Paying the battery charges per kilometre is a lot easier to fit within the monthly budget.

Under the BaaS ownership program for Comet EV, the battery rental is currently Rs 3.1 per km. Earlier, it was Rs 2.9 per km. At the time of Comet EV launch, the battery rental was Rs 2.50 per km. With the BaaS program, the base Executive variant can be purchased at just Rs 4.99 lakh.

MG Comet Excite variant under BaaS is available at Rs 6.20 lakh. The Excite FC will cost Rs 6.60 lakh, whereas the Exclusive starts at Rs 7.20 lakh. MG Comet EV Exclusive FC variant is available at Rs 7.60 lakh under the BaaS program. Top-spec Blackstorm Edition starts at just Rs 7.63 lakh. Since none of the rivals currently have BaaS or similar options, MG Comet EV has a definitive advantage.