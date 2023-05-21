MG Comet Police Car and Fire Rescue Vehicle Showcased

MG Comet was recently launched in India as the most affordable electric car – Prices starting from Rs 7.98 lakh

MG Comet EV on sale in India, is also on sale in other countries. One of them is Indonesia, where it is sold as Wuling Air EV. MG Comet is a two-door four-seater mini electric vehicle. It is currently India’s most affordable electric car among the 28 on offer. Comet offers hardly any boot space with all four seats up and can’t even store a bag of chips.

So, a car like this can’t be of much use other than daily commutes with minimal practicality, right? Well, Wuling is proving that wrong as they have showcased a police car and a fire rescue vehicle based on its Air EV at 2023 PEVS Show (Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show) in Jakarta, Indonesia. Let’s see how Air EV fits these applications.

MG Comet Showcased As Fire Rescue Vehicle

MG Comet Fire Rescue vehicle is painted in red colour, just like the fire ambulances. There are ‘Damkar’ stickers on the sides which mean Firefighter in Bahasa language. At the rear and front, there is ‘Fire Rescue’ stickering as well.

You must be thinking Wuling must have added a large water tank in the Air EV. But that isn’t the case. Wuling has added flashing red and white LED strobe lights on top. These lights warn other drivers of a fast-approaching vehicle. Rear seats are removed completely and in their place, there are uniforms of firemen, a couple of fire extinguishers and a hose pipe to connect to a fire hydrant.

MG Comet Police Car

Small electric cars are proving to be ideal police patrol vehicles in crowded cities. There are some cities where cops are already using the MG Comet as an official patrol car. SCBD (Sudirman Central Business District) Station Police force already use Wuling Air EV as their intra-city patrolling vehicle. SCBD in South Jakarta is one of the prime areas in the nation’s current capital.

In terms of exterior modifications, there are not a lot except for the Blue LED strobe lights. Along with blue and white exterior paint finish with Polisi stickers at the front, side and back. Mechanically (electrically, rather), there are no changes. Wuling seems to have based both these applications on the Short Range model as there is no infotainment screen.

1 of 5

Source