MG Cyber GTS Coupe Debuts With 2+2 Seating

With the launch of Cyberster, MG got back to its roots of making Roadsters. Cyberster is the fastest MG Roadster MG has ever made. This 2-Door convertible roof with 2-Seater formula seems to have worked and has garnered a lot of positive impressions across the world and is even launching in India soon.

Now, it is time to expand MG’s performance lineup and the company has just confirmed the launch of Cyber GTS Coupe. This is a 2-Door, Coupe 2+2 seater with a fixed roof version of Cyberster, which made its appearance at Goodwood Festival of Speed last year. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Cyber GTS Coupe

In a presentation at the Shanghai Motor Show, MG Motor confirmed it will launch a 2+2 seater 2-Door Coupe version of Cyberster Roadster. It is not yet revealed whether the coupe version will retain the swanky scissor doors (commonly called Lamborghini doors) seen in Roadster version or will Cyber GTS get conventional doors.

What is confirmed, though, is the presence of a 2+2 seating on the inside where rear seats will probably be mostly for kids. Also confirmed, is a fixed roof that gets a stylish sloping Coupe design. This sloping roofline ends at the rear, where most rear lighting elements are likely to be retained.

Similar story might be true at the front where most of Cyberster’s design may be carried over. With Cyber GTS, MG is paying homage to MGC GTS Sebring racing car, popular around the 60s. We hope MG opts for a pillar-less design in its glass area that looks dope.

Powering this vehicle is likely to be the same 77 kWh battery pack that is capable of delivering up to 500 km on a single charge in Cyberster. In Cyberster, this battery powers two electric motors, one on each axle, for a combined 510 bhp of peak power and 725 Nm of peak torque. Acceleration figures might be around the same as Cyberster, which is 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Will it launch in India?

As of now, JSW MG Motor India has not confirmed whether Cyber GTS will make it to our market. However, the company is launching Cyberster soon along with M9 through their MG Select dealerships. Will Cyber GTS Coupe be MG’s third CBU vehicle to launch through MG Select premium dealerships? Only time will tell.