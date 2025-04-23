MG Cyber X Electric SUV Concept Debuts – 4.3m Long (Tata Sierra EV Rival?)

MG Motor has pulled the covers off the Cyber X SUV concept at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, previewing what could become the brand’s second product under its futuristic Cyber series after the Cyberster EV roadster. Designed with a youthful audience in mind, the Cyber X stands out with its bold, boxy proportions, pop-up headlights, and a distinct matte-black paint job – a strong nod to retro-futurism in electric mobility.

Built for the Bold

Measuring around 4.3 meters in length, the Cyber X positions itself as a compact electric SUV, similar in size to the Land Rover Defender 90. But unlike traditional off-roaders, the Cyber X is envisioned more as a “city adventure toy”, prioritizing urban appeal and digital-first experiences over hardcore off-roading.

Built on a fully electric platform developed by MG’s parent company SAIC Motor, the Cyber X showcases a cell-to-body battery layout for improved efficiency and space. While MG has not disclosed powertrain or range specs yet, this concept marks a fresh direction in their design and electrification journey.

Jozef Kaban, SAIC’s global design chief, said the Cyber X is a statement of design diversity within the MG brand, intentionally contrasting the sleek Cyberster roadster. He added that the Cyber X is about “giving families an emotional car” and appealing to drivers who don’t want to compromise style for practicality.

Compact But Capable

Design highlights include a high-mounted LED light bar, a wide, expressive grille, and a floating roof effect created by smoked A- and B-pillars. The pop-up headlamps, reminiscent of classic Ferraris and ’90s icons, are a deliberate throwback to restore character in modern car design. Other elements like dual-tone alloy wheels and privacy glass enhance its urban explorer persona.

Inside details remain under wraps, but MG confirmed collaboration with smartphone brand Oppo for cockpit and connectivity tech. The Cyber X is expected to feature a high level of digital integration, aligning with the tech-savvy ethos of the Cyber series.

Production Plans Yet to be Confirmed

Though still in concept stage, MG hinted that the Cyber X could transition to production quickly due to China’s fast development cycles. It would join MG’s growing global EV portfolio, which is set to include eight new models by 2026, including sedans and SUVs.

If launched in India, the MG Cyber X could go head-to-head with the upcoming Tata Sierra EV. Both models fall in the 4.3 to 4.4 meter size range and carry a retro-futuristic design approach, making them natural rivals in the lifestyle electric SUV segment. With MG already having a strong presence in India’s EV market, the Cyber X could become a compelling offering for those seeking an EV that blends bold design, modern tech, and family practicality.