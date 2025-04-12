MG Cyber X SUV Teased, Debut Soon – EV or Hybrid Powertrain

As part of its aggressive 2-year global product offensive, MG will introduce eight new models, one of which is the MG Cyber X

At the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show, MG Motor will be showcasing multiple new products. The list includes the MG Cyber X, which is expected to be an all-electric or hybrid SUV. Ahead of its debut, teaser images have revealed some interesting details. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Cyber X SUV Teased – Futuristic, boxy profile

One of the distinctive features that instantly gets your attention is the pixel-inspired lighting elements at the front and rear. MG Cyber X also gets pixel-style full-width LED strips at the front and rear. The lighting setup adds to the SUV’s futuristic and technology-driven aesthetics. Complementing this distinctive lighting setup is the illuminated MG logo at both the front and rear.

MG Cyber X has a boxy profile, which ensures a commanding road presence. Ground clearance appears decent, suggesting that the SUV should be capable of handling mild to moderate off-road terrain. Some pixel-style elements are noticeable on the wheels as well. All the edges and body panels of the SUV are smoothly contoured to create an elegant profile and minimize aerodynamic drag.

MG is yet to reveal any information about the powertrain options to be offered with the Cyber X SUV. However, the closed-off grille indicates that this could be an electric or a plug-in-hybrid model. Other key highlights of MG Cyber X include a flat, upright nose, split headlamps, hidden door handles and roof rails. Overall, the MG Cyber X seamlessly blends traditional rugged SUV aesthetics with contemporary design trends.

EV or Hybrid Powertrain

MG Cyber X may be utilizing the new E3 Architecture, which has been developed by SAIC. A modular EV platform, the E3 is designed to be highly versatile. It can support a wide variety of models including compact cars and luxury vehicles. MG will be using advanced semi-solid-state batteries that have higher energy density. Users stand to gain in terms of higher range and faster charging.

To enhance the tech experience, MG has partnered with OPPO to integrate an advanced smart connectivity suite. It will significantly improve phone-car interactions and allow access to new connectivity features.

MG Cyber X is also expected to feature autonomous driving capabilities and advanced AI-based functionalities. This tech setup will utilize the J6 high-performance chip provided by Horizon Robotics. It is based on the autonomous driving solutions developed by Momenta. Both Horizon Robotics and Momenta are China-based companies.

For global markets, MG will be introducing various other new models in the next two years. One of these is the 2026 MG Cyberster. Other upcoming MG cars include the next-gen MG4 EV. The list also includes two new sedans and two new SUVs. In India, MG will be launching the 2025 Cyberster, MG M9 and MG Majestor this year.