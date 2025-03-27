MG Cyberster and M9 Pre-Bookings Open – Launch, Delivery Details

Riding on the wave of success generated by electric vehicles, JSW MG Motor India is now expanding its portfolio to incorporate two premium vehicles – Cyberster and M9. These vehicles will be sold via dedicated MG Select dealerships and are expected to be priced competitively. MG has commenced pre-bookings for both these vehicles. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Cyberster and M9 Pre-Bookings Open

Through their MG Select dealerships, JSW MG Motor India is poised to launch two premium electric vehicles in India. Pre-bookings for MG Cyberster electric Roadster and M9 electric luxury MPV have commenced for a token amount of Rs 51,000. Prospective buyers can reserve a Cyberster or M9 via company’s official website or via offline channels.

Official launch for both these vehicles will happen soon and deliveries are expected to start in Q2 2025. MG Cyberster and M9 will be offered in as many as thirteen major cities in India. These include Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi and Surat.

Pricing is not revealed yet and both Cyberster and M9 are expected to bear competitive prices. In India, they will enjoy quite a niche as we don’t have an all electric 2-door Roadster with scissor doors under the Rs 1 Cr mark. Where luxury MPVs are concerned, none of the ones sold in India are fully electric.

Cyberster

MG’s new Cyberster is poised to create a grand spectacle in the Indian market. The company claims it is the fastest MG Roadster ever and it just set a record at Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan accelerating to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. It is a 2-door convertible Roadster with fancy scissor doors and large 20-inch alloy wheels.

Performance ceiling on this vehicle is quite high as it gets an electrifying instant throttle response. The dual motors on MG Cyberster generate a total system output of 510 bhp of peak power and 725 Nm of peak torque. These motors are fed by a 77 kWh battery pack that will promise a range of around 500 km on a single charge.

M9

Catering to the discerning chauffeur-driven customers, MG M9 aims to offer a sophisticated luxury experience. It is a large and roomy electric MPV which creates a bubble of luxury and comfort for 2nd-row passengers. The most important seats of this car, if you may. The powered sliding doors create quite an opening to aid in ingress and egress.

Notable features include heated ORVMs with memory function, multi-zone climate control, ventilated seats that also offer massage function, sophisticated ambient lighting, 12-speaker premium audio system, air purifier, rear privacy glass, Level-2 ADAS and more. Powered by a 90 kWh battery, it promises to deliver 430 km of range and is propelled by a 240 bhp and 350 Nm electric motor.