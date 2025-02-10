MG Cyberster English White Colour Spied In Mumbai Ahead Of India Launch

The MG Cyberster, the brand’s first all-electric roadster, has been spotted testing in Mumbai in its English White color scheme ahead of its India launch. MG Motor India had unveiled the Cyberster at the 2025 Auto Expo, along with the M9 premium electric MPV.

The Cyberster will be sold via MG’s Select Premium Showrooms, a network dedicated to its high-end electric models, while the company’s other vehicles, including the Comet EV, Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, Gloster, and Windsor EV, will continue to be sold through standard MG dealerships.

MG Cyberster in India

The Cyberster features a retro-futuristic design with elements such as scissor doors and an electrically retractable fabric roof, adding to its sporty appeal. It is available in four exterior color options: Dynamic Red, Inca Yellow, Cosmic Silver, and English White.

In terms of dimensions, the roadster measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,913 mm in width, and 1,329 mm in height, with a 2,900 mm wheelbase. It rides on 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and sports a bold design language, including a honeycomb mesh grille, swept-back LED headlamps, arrow-shaped LED taillamps, a full-width LED light bar, and diffuser-style elements on the rear bumper.

Inside, the Cyberster offers a premium black and red-themed cabin, featuring two bucket seats with six-way electric adjustment, memory function, and ventilation. The dashboard is equipped with a triple-screen setup, including a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 7-inch touchscreen for AC controls. Additional premium features include an 8-speaker Bose sound system, touch-enabled air conditioning controls, and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated controls.

In terms of safety, the Cyberster is loaded with multiple airbags, an electronic stability control system, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). It also includes seatbelt and over-speed warning systems, ensuring a high level of protection for occupants.

Techspecs

Under the hood, the MG Cyberster is powered by dual electric motors, one on each axle, paired with a 77 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 450 km. The twin-motor setup produces 510 hp and 725 Nm of torque, enabling the Cyberster to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 180 km/h. Globally, the Cyberster is available in Trophy and GT variants, with the Trophy variant featuring a single-motor setup, while the GT variant comes with dual motors and four driving modes: Comfort, Custom, Sport, and Track.

The MG Cyberster is expected to be priced between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most premium electric performance cars in India. While it does not have a direct competitor in the market, it is positioned as an electric alternative to the BMW Z4. With its cutting-edge design, high-performance drivetrain, and luxurious features, the Cyberster is set to make a bold statement in India’s growing EV sports car segment.