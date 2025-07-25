MG Cyberster India Launch Price Rs 72.49 L – 510 bhp – 3.2s 0-100

After launching the MG M9 in the country at Rs 69.9 lakh (Ex-sh), JSW MG Motor India has took the veil of Cyberster’s pricing. This is the second premium vehicle to launch in India via the company’s dedicated new MG Select dealerships. At its core, MG Cyberster is one of kind in India, especially at its price point, which will work in its favour. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Cyberster India Launch

There has never been a 500 bhp+ 2-Door sportscar launched in India at the price point MG Cyberster has gone on sale. Speaking of, the launch price of MG Cyberster is Rs 72.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for pre-reserved bookings, which makes it India’s most affordable 2-Door convertible sportscar. For new bookings, MG Cyberster is asking Rs 74.99 lakh (Introductory, Ex-sh), which is still very attractive.

MG Cyberster will be offered in one loaded variant and gets four colour options – Flare Red, Nuclear Yellow, Andes Grey and Modern Beige. The former two colours will get Black roof and latter two will get Red roof. Bookings for MG Cyberster are open and deliveries will commence across 13 MG Select showrooms in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gurgaon, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat and Ahmedabad.

Cyberster is the production version of E-Motion Coupe Concept showcased in 2017. Production-spec Cyberster first debuted in 2021 and was showcased at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is a stylish 2-Door convertible Roadster with a sensational design. The most expressive and stand-out elements of Cyberster have to be them scissor doors (aka Lamborghini Doors).

20-inch alloy wheels, stylish LED headlights, sculpted body panels, split air intake, convertible canvas roof, interesting turn indicators, kammback tail design are some of the notable design elements of Cyberster.

Sporty Interiors!

MG Cyberster’s interiors are just as sporty as the exteriors suggest. We get a Y-shaped sport seats, wraparound triple screen instrument cluster, vertically arranged infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, Bose premium audio, Level-2 ADAS, built-in 5G connectivity with telematics features and more.

Refined Performance

Powering India-spec MG Cyberster 2-Door Electric Roadster is a 77 kWh battery pack which sends juice to two oil-cooled electric motors with a peak performance of 510 bhp and 725 Nm. This is enough for 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds and 2.1 seconds to go from 80-120 km/h. Promised range is 580 km on a single charge.

Cyberster is the fastest ever MG Roadster and it promised an electrifying ride and dynamics. This is where the independent front and rear suspension, a balanced 50:50 weight distribution from a chassis tuned from F1 championship engineers, launch control, Brembo brakes, locking rear diff and completely switchable ESP come into action.

Statement from JSW MG Motor

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said “At MG SELECT, we aim at curating experiences that spark emotion, inspire desire, and lead the shift towards conscious mobility. The MG Cyberster is a powerful expression of that philosophy. It is a car that is engineered for performance and designed to be remembered. For many, roadsters were once daydreams. The Cyberster brings that dream to life, with the freedom of the open road and the conscience of an electric future.”