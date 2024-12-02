MG Cyberster India Unveil – Classics that Evolve

Classic Roadster Vibes, Electrified by MG Cyberster – India Unveil

MG Cyberster represents a bold step into the future of electric sports cars. As the flagship model under MG Select, it is positioned to attract discerning customers seeking sustainable luxury. MG Cyberster integrates advanced technology with a design inspired by the classic MG B Roadster, celebrating a rich legacy of open-air motoring.

The Cyberster’s design looks at the drawing board of the MG B Roadster of the 1960s. This electric roadster seamlessly combines traditional aesthetics with a futuristic vision. Cyberster’s silhouette reflects the essence of classic roadster proportions, reinterpreted for a modern audience.

MG Cyberster India unveil in January 2025

Cyberster will unveil in January 2025. This marks a significant moment for MG Select, a luxury channel brand by JSW MG Motor India. Catering to customers prioritising something more, MG Select aims to reshape expectations within the premium automobile market in India.

MG’s fastest roadster, Cyberster draws from MG’s storied history in motorsport. It incorporates new age tech to create an all-electric platform. By blending traditional performance attributes with technological advancements, the Cyberster redefines what a roadster can offer in the electric vehicle (EV) era.

India’s Luxury Market Welcomes MG Cyberster

Cyberster brings together performance paired with functional luxury. This approach aligns with evolving consumer preferences for sustainable mobility solutions without compromising on style or speed.

MG Select caters to the demands of India’s growing luxury car market. With experience centres across 12 cities, MG Select provides curated touchpoints for customers to explore brand offerings. This growing network underlines the importance of accessibility in reaching audiences.

Purpose-Driven Luxury Portfolio

The Cyberster’s name reflects its technological orientation. Purpose-driven advancements ensure that this vehicle delivers a high-performance driving experience while adhering to modern sustainability standards. Features designed to enhance comfort, safety, and driving dynamics highlight its forward-looking ethos.

MG Select focuses on blending innovation, heritage, and sustainability. Vehicles under this brand, including the Cyberster, offer a refined approach to luxury. This strategy caters to new-age consumers who seek exclusivity and functionality in equal measure.

A Roadster for the Ages: Timeless Appeal

Expanding the Roadster Tradition

The Cyberster extends MG’s legacy of creating roadsters with global appeal. As a convertible, it brings an unmatched sense of open-air driving. This aspect is central to the design philosophy of MG, ensuring the roadster heritage remains relevant in the electric age.

MG Cyberster embodies the evolution of roadsters in the modern world. From its inspiration in MG’s iconic models to its cutting-edge electric platform, Cyberster appeals to automotive enthusiasts and EV advocates alike. This vehicle redefines performance while staying grounded in the values of Morris Garages.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “Growing up and even today, many of us dream of owning a sleek sports car—the kind that makes your heart race, your hair fly in the wind, and lets you relive the romance and thrill we have all seen in iconic movies and on racetracks. The MG Cyberster brings that dream to life, blending the timeless allure of classic roadsters with modern technology and inspired innovation. It encapsulates the thrill and charm of a bygone era while appealing to the discerning tastes of new-age luxury customers in India.”