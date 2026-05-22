MG Cyberster Review – Daily Drivable Or Pure Garage Queen?

MG Cyberster is not the kind of car you buy because it makes sense. You buy it because nothing else at this price offers this much drama, performance and attention. In a market filled with sensible SUVs, the MG Cyberster exists purely to make a statement.

MG Cyberster Review

For a vehicle like MG Cyberster, pricing is its biggest highlight. Right now, it costs Rs 77.49 lakh (Ex-sh). It is an electric 2-door convertible sportscar with Lamborghini-like scissor doors and acceleration of a supercar. Usually such doors were only offered with super expensive cars till now.

Cyberster is offered in five colours now. Launch colours were Flare Red, Nuclear Yellow, Andes Grey, Modern Beige and then MG added Irises Cyan. We got Flare Red, which looks sensational and is an absolute eye candy.

In terms of design, MG Cyberster is extremely pretty and there are no two ways about it. Sure, I would have liked it if MG Motor had done the front a little differently, but from sides and rear, Cyberster looks sensational. Even the rear arrow-shaped tail lights, which have split opinions among enthusiasts, have grown on me. The silhouette is of a typical 2-door sportscar and there is even a ducktail spoiler type design, which I liked.

Then comes the scissor doors. This is Cyberster’s party piece and these scissor doors are powered too. Scissor door mechanism is more practical as it allows users to open them in tighter spaces when compared to traditional door hinges, considering just how wide these doors are. The convertible roof is powered and it can open or shut when moving at speeds under 50 km/h.

Practicality & Space

MG Cyberster has a usable boot where vehicles with powered convertible roof mechanisms go. It is decently long and wide, but has no depth for it. Large suitcases are a no go, but cabin luggage, duffle bags, backpacks should not be an issue. The official boot capacity is around 250L, which should prove enough for many. Even though this is an electric vehicle, there is no frunk under the bonnet.

Scissor doors get proximity sensors so that they don’t crash into obstacles. There are some mentions that powered doors do not open on a sideways incline, but it worked fine when I tried to recreate a similar situation. Getting in and out of MG Cyberster is a daunting task for my 6 feet frame as the aperture is small, but shorter drivers should be more comfortable doing so. Also, my head was slightly above the windshield even with lowest seat setting.

There are sports seats with Cyberster which hug you. Space is a bit of a concern for my height as the seats do not offer a lot of adjustment. There are only two seats and both are powered with memory settings. These seats are only heated and not ventilated, which is a strange decision for a market like India. Once you are in, you will see a sporty cabin, which is slightly less practical.

Each door has a concealed pocket and is felt-lined, like in a luxury car. However, it is a shame that you cannot store anything in them. There are two cup holders in centre console that can rise flush when not in use. There is a sense of occasion inside MG Cyberster, though. Almost all touch points are soft and the Alcantara-like material used on seats feels nice too. Then there are brushed metallic finishes that further elevate the luxury quotient.

Driver’s Cockpit

Everything inside MG Cyberster is angled towards the driver as it is a driver’s car. Driver’s cockpit consists of three screens, two smaller TFT touchscreens flanking a larger TFT instrument cluster. Left one is for audio controls and entertainment zone where Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is projected. Right touchscreen is the one that allows you to go through all vehicular stats like battery SOC, range and other vehicular settings.

Central instrument cluster is wide and packs speedo, tell-tale signs, ADAS related functions, trip computers and much more. Heated steering wheel is chunky and offers a good feel, but it blocks the view of the two peripheral touchscreens, making only the instrument cluster legible without distractions. We liked steering buttons and D-Pad along with those additional buttons for Super Sport mode and steering modes.

Paddle shifters are present with left one operating KERS and right one switching between drive modes. Also, there is a vertical touchscreen on centre console which houses dual-zone climate control and various other functions. Beside this touchscreen on centre console, there is an unusual gear selector, which functions electronically. Below it are three marked toggles, two to operate scissor doors and the middle one to operate the roof. Between front seats, there is a centre armrest with storage and USB ports and then some storage behind the seats.

Can It Be A Daily-Driven Car?

Everyone sort of knows MG Cyberster’s performance potential, by now. Refreshing your memory, there is a 77 kWh NMC battery pack promising 580 km range (MIDC) on a single charge (can expect 350 to 400 kms real world range, depending on driving style, road condition, rooftop open / close, etc). This battery powers two electric motors with total system output of 510 PS of peak power and 725 Nm of peak torque. This is enough to propel Cyberster from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and we even drove it at BIC race track in Noida and it touches 200 km/h top speed quite quickly.

This was the first time we drove MG Cyberster on public roads and we were eager to find out if Cyberster can be used like any other car. I drove it around in Hinjewadi area in Pune, and even took it to areas like Moshi and Hadapsar. Cyberster has a low ground clearance, but it did not bottom out anywhere on Pune’s table-top speed breakers and broken roads. I live on top of a hill with a 2 km CC approach road with unconventional speed breakers and even these were not an issue.

Beneath the hill, there is a spot where I usually do all the vehicle shoots and this spot is accessible via a rough off-road patch. Cyberster reached this spot via the off-road section without any issues (0 scrapes), which was rather surprising. There are steep inclines and declines where I tested Cyberster’s approach and departure angles and I didn’t face any clearance issues either.

Driving Experience

However, one should look out for potholes and avoid them as much as possible. Also, one should probably avoid steep ramps at building entrances and underground basements. Or, at least be extremely cautious around them. One should also be aware of the fact that road users will slow down around you to take pictures and videos from their smartphones. Also, a few road users will try to race you in their conventional vehicles too.

In the city, one has to be aware of the surroundings at all times because Cyberster is a large car even though it is a 2-seater. Once you have proper roads to build pace, Cyberster rewards you with instant acceleration, especially in Super Sport mode which is activated with the red button on its steering wheel. Official 0-100 km/h sprint time is 3.2 seconds and Cyberster comes close even in real world.

There’s adjustable regen and one-pedal mode too, which brings the car to a stop quite nicely. Even with the 20-inch alloy wheels (245-section front, 275-section rear tyres), we found that bump absorption is quite decent, where sportscars go. It is not comfy in any way, but is not spine-shattering either. Pirelli P Zero tyres are sticky and offer good feedback.

Braking hardware is from Brembo and we felt that braking performance was okay for city speeds. However, during the media drive at the race track, I felt the need for stronger brakes for higher speeds to put an anchor on the heavy Cyberster. Steering is direct and with 50:50 weight distribution, Cyberster handles quite well, considering it is a convertible. A coupe version with a stiffer chassis will be a better corner carver, though.

Is It Perfect?

Apart from the impracticalities of sportscar genre, there are quite a few niggles with MG Cyberster where we wished the company should have worked on. Starting with the key, it has a mind of its own and is not intuitive to operate the doors at all. Roof mechanism is not a one-touch function and you have to press and hold its switch throughout the process. This is one of those cars where I wish there was a digital IRVM.

The two touchscreens flanking the central instrument cluster are not visible because of steering wheel positioning. Bose premium audio system was nothing to write home about. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are not wireless and require Type-A USB cable to connect the phone. The unit we experienced kicked me out of Android Auto in just 10-15 seconds, for some reason. Even with multiple USB cables, result was the same.

During night drives, this triple screen setup creates a distracting glare on windows and depending on how you sit, might coincide with driver’s ORVM view. I wish MG had given Cyberster ventilated seats. Because heated seats during the Super El Nino? That’s a hard pass. Also, heated seats turned on randomly and on their own, which was a surprise. Passengers cannot fully see the climate control screen because of the giant handle blocking their view.

Should You Buy One?

Owning an MG Cyberster is not the kind of car you can comfortably take everywhere. Also, it is an attention grabber across age, gender and class and driving it in real world is sort-of like driving in GTA Vice City with Fanny Magnet cheat code on.

However, MG Cyberster makes up for all that with its immense desirability. It is a head-turner and a conversation starter. It will garner the same amount of attention as any sportscar, but for a fraction of the cost. If making a grand entrance is something you crave and have around Rs 80 lakh to spare on a vehicle, this could be the right choice for you, despite lacking the soundtrack and theatre of an ICE sports car.











