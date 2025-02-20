HomeCar NewsMG Cyberster Sets Record For Fastest 0-100 Km/h Acceleration
HomeCar NewsMG Cyberster Sets Record For Fastest 0-100 Km/h Acceleration

MG Cyberster Sets Record For Fastest 0-100 Km/h Acceleration

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni
MG Cyberster Sets Record
MG Cyberster Sets Record

Fastest ever MG Roadster, the new MG Cyberster, has set a 0-100 km/h acceleration record at Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan, India. Thus demonstrating MG’s rich motorsports heritage and reflecting the company’s past speed records at various salt lakes globally. This accolade was recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

MG Cyberster Sets Record

JSW MG Motor India is poised to expand its lineup to incorporate two new luxury vehicles which will be sold via their MG Select exclusive dealerships. The first of these vehicles to launch in India would be Cyberster, which is a two-door electric sportscar with a convertible roof and scissor doors for that exotic panache.

MG Cyberster Sets Acceleration Record At Sambhar Salt Lake
MG Cyberster Sets Acceleration Record At Sambhar Salt Lake

Ahead of its launch in India, Cyberster has set a new acceleration record at Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan. This record was set by female racer Mira Erda of Formula 4 fame and was recognised by both Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. MG Cyberster sets the fastest 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.2 seconds at Sambhar Salt Lake.

MG Cyberster Sets Acceleration Record At Sambhar Salt Lake
MG Cyberster Sets Acceleration Record At Sambhar Salt Lake

This is not the first time MG has held records for speed or acceleration. The company’s first record breaker was called ‘Magic Midget’, setting a land speed record in 1931. It touched 103.13 mph (165.97 km/h) to become the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph. The EX181 (based on the MG A) touched 245.64 mph (395.31 km/h) at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1957 and 254.91 mph (410.23 km/h) at the same place in 1959.

Specs & Performance

MG Cyberster is a stylish roadster that draws its inspiration from MG B Roadster from the ‘60s era. The main design highlights of MG Cyberster include its aerodynamic Kammback design, curvaceous body panels, incredible detailing, striking LED headlights and tail lights, exotic scissor doors, convertible soft top roof, high-tech interiors with luxurious touch and more.

MG Cyberster Sets Acceleration Record At Sambhar Salt Lake
MG Cyberster Sets Acceleration Record At Sambhar Salt Lake

As charming as Cyberster is, it is still a high-performance 2-door sportscar. It features the slimmest 77 kWh battery pack with just 110 mm thickness. Sipping juice from this battery pack are two electric motors, one on each axle, with a max system output of 510 bhp and 725 Nm, capable of propelling it from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2s.

MG Cyberster Sets Acceleration Record At Sambhar Salt Lake
MG Cyberster Sets Acceleration Record At Sambhar Salt Lake

MG Cyberster’s top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h. It will be launched in India soon and units have been spied on public roads without any camouflage. Cyberster will be launched with four colour options Dynamic Red, Inca Yellow, Cosmic Silver, and English White. MG 9 electric luxury MPV will also be launched alongside Cyberster via the MG Select exclusive dealerships.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.

© 2008-2023 RUSHLANE