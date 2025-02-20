MG Cyberster Sets Record For Fastest 0-100 Km/h Acceleration

Fastest ever MG Roadster, the new MG Cyberster, has set a 0-100 km/h acceleration record at Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan, India. Thus demonstrating MG’s rich motorsports heritage and reflecting the company’s past speed records at various salt lakes globally. This accolade was recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

MG Cyberster Sets Record

JSW MG Motor India is poised to expand its lineup to incorporate two new luxury vehicles which will be sold via their MG Select exclusive dealerships. The first of these vehicles to launch in India would be Cyberster, which is a two-door electric sportscar with a convertible roof and scissor doors for that exotic panache.

Ahead of its launch in India, Cyberster has set a new acceleration record at Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan. This record was set by female racer Mira Erda of Formula 4 fame and was recognised by both Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. MG Cyberster sets the fastest 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.2 seconds at Sambhar Salt Lake.

This is not the first time MG has held records for speed or acceleration. The company’s first record breaker was called ‘Magic Midget’, setting a land speed record in 1931. It touched 103.13 mph (165.97 km/h) to become the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph. The EX181 (based on the MG A) touched 245.64 mph (395.31 km/h) at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1957 and 254.91 mph (410.23 km/h) at the same place in 1959.

Specs & Performance

MG Cyberster is a stylish roadster that draws its inspiration from MG B Roadster from the ‘60s era. The main design highlights of MG Cyberster include its aerodynamic Kammback design, curvaceous body panels, incredible detailing, striking LED headlights and tail lights, exotic scissor doors, convertible soft top roof, high-tech interiors with luxurious touch and more.

As charming as Cyberster is, it is still a high-performance 2-door sportscar. It features the slimmest 77 kWh battery pack with just 110 mm thickness. Sipping juice from this battery pack are two electric motors, one on each axle, with a max system output of 510 bhp and 725 Nm, capable of propelling it from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2s.

MG Cyberster’s top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h. It will be launched in India soon and units have been spied on public roads without any camouflage. Cyberster will be launched with four colour options Dynamic Red, Inca Yellow, Cosmic Silver, and English White. MG 9 electric luxury MPV will also be launched alongside Cyberster via the MG Select exclusive dealerships.