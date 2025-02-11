MG EV Sales Surpasses Tata Motors – Windsor EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV

With the launch of Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor India has redefined the electric car space with many innovations. Before Windsor EV, MG Motor launched ZS EV and then Comet EV, both of which contribute to MG’s overall market share in EV space. However, Windsor EV has not only managed to be the best-selling MG EV, but EV in general, sidelining Tata Motors’ offerings.

MG EV Sales Surpasses Tata Motors

If there is one brand which democratised EVs for the masses at affordable price tags is Tata Motors. The company held the throne of being the country’s highest-selling EV manufacturer, for a long time. Now, there seems to be a new people’s champion and it is MG Windsor EV, launched in September 2024.

With the launch of MG Windsor EV, the company took great strides in packaging and marketing and the efforts have paid off. The main highlight here is the aggressive pricing strategy and the innovative BaaS pricing system. If we analyse the sales of top-three best-selling electric cars sold in India since September 2024, we can see a shift in popularity in favour of MG.

Starting in September 2024, MG sold 502 units of Windsor EV whereas Tata Motors sold 663 units of Nexon EV and 1,025 units of Punch EV. In October 2024, MG Windsor EV had gained quite a lot of traction and is reflected in numbers as it sold 3,116 units, as opposed to 1,593 units of Nexon EV and 915 units of Punch EV.

In November 2024, all three vehicles experienced MoM growth as Windsor clocked 3,144 units, Nexon EV 1,899 units and Punch EV 926 units. December 2024 was the best month for Windsor EV in terms of sales as it sold 3,785 units. At the same time, Tata sold 1,603 units of Nexon EV and 1,653 units of Punch EV.

Double the sales than 2nd best-seller

In January 2025, Windsor EV managed to sell 3,450 units, Nexon EV 1,289 units and Punch EV 1,189 units. In total, MG Motor managed to sell 13,997 units, which is almost double the volume of the second best-seller Nexon EV, which sold 7,047 units. At the same time, Punch EV managed to sell 5,708 units.

With BaaS, MG is offering flexible pricing solutions that significantly reduce the upfront purchasing costs for buyers. Even without BaaS, MG’s prices are aggressive, something which has worked in their favour, especially considering the size and space along with comfort and performance. It has to be seen if Tata Motors come up with battery rental programs like the rumours are suggesting.

