MG Extender Based Electric Pickup Truck Debuts – 330 Km Range

LDV eT6 gets a single electric motor generating 174 bhp and 310 Nm and draws juice from an 88.55 kWh battery pack

Utes as they are called down under in Australia, pickup trucks are some of the most sought-after. In South-East Asian markets, pickup trucks are very popular. One such pickup in Thailand is MG Extender and it is rebranded as a Maxus T60 Max pickup truck for certain markets. This is sold as a ute in Australia under LDV brand (Leyland DAF Group) as Maxus is a trademarked word over there.

LDV T60 gets a sole 2.8L turbo diesel powertrain in Australia. That said, this pickup truck has now spawned an electric version called LDV eT60. It costs AUD 92,990 (approx Rs. 51.27 lakh, on road). In Australia it is considered expensive as the regular T60 costs between AUD 41,042 (approx Rs. 22.62 lakh, on road) to AUD 47,884 (approx Rs. 26.4 lakh, on road).

Is India a viable market for this MG Extender based electric pickup truck? Should MG at least bring its ICE Extender pickup to India? Let’s take a look.

MG Extender Based Electric Pickup Truck Launched In Australia

For the money it demands, LDV eT60 gets an 88.55 kWh battery pack. It isn’t on par with what American electric pickup trucks from Rivian, Ford and GM have to offer. Considering that eT60 gets a moderate powertrain, it might be par for the course. Speaking of powertrains, it gets a single motor powering the rear wheels.

The motor is capable of 174 hp or 130 kW and 310 Nm of torque. Top speed is capped at 120 km/h. eT60 comes off as a little bland in performance considering that Maxus T60 Max gets an option of a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine that makes 215 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque. On top of it, eT60 weighs in at 2,300 kg, while ICE counterpart weighs up to 2,150 kg.

eT6 promises a range of 330 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle). Both AC and DC fast charging are supported. AC charger supports up to 11 kW with 9 hours to charge from a 3-phase socket. Up to 80 kW of DC fast charging is supported via CCS2 charging socket. Charging time reduces drastically with 20% to 80% charge taking around 45 minutes.

Features

MG Extender based electric pickup truck eT60 is decently kitted for what it is worth. Features like single zone AC, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, electrically adjustable front seats, leatherette upholstery and more. Infotainment system comprises a 10.25” unit that gets Apple CarPlay, reverse camera and four speakers.

17” alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 6 airbags, ESP, brake assist, hill descent and ascent control, traction control and more. ADAS systems are given a miss. India has never been a pickup nation. That said, we have two pickup trucks to choose from. One being Isuzu V-Cross and the other being Toyota Hilux.

Both of them have a reputation of being pricey for what they offer. MG is not bringing its Extender or an electric version of it, similar to LDV eT60, to Indian shores anytime soon.