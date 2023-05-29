MG Gloster Black Storm Launch Price Rs 40.3 Lakh – New TVC

MG Gloster ‘Black Storm’ Edition is based on the top spec variant and receives black and red colour accents

Following several teaser images, the new MG Gloster ‘Black Storm’ Edition has finally arrived. Launched earlier today, the Black Storm Edition of the Gloster brings with it exterior and interior cosmetic changes and colour schemes of black and red while engine specs remain unchanged.

Being a special edition, it is priced higher than the regular MG Gloster which currently ranges between Rs 32.6 lakh and Rs 41.78 lakh, following a recent price hike. Prices of the New Gloster Black Storm edition start from Rs 40.3 lakh and go all the way to Rs 43.08 lakh, ex-sh.

MG Gloster ‘Black Storm’ Edition TVC

MG Gloster, 7 seater SUV, is the company’s flagship vehicle. Bringing in the Black Storm Edition is MG Motor India’s answer to similar special edition offerings from other OEMs. It comes in with several exterior and interior updates.

The all black exteriors are highlighted with red accents on ORVM, front and rear bumpers, head lamps and front and rear skid plates. The red colour is also seen on door and side panels while special ‘Black Storm’ badging is seen on front fenders and ‘Gloster’ badging on its tail gate. Take a look at the official TVC below.

The black and red colour scheme extends to its interiors as well with all black upholstery and red ambient lighting. The dashboard is also finished in black with red accents while the sporty red colour also extends to floor mats, central console buttons, red inserts on door pads and matches up with a red themed infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Where other features are concerned, MG Gloster ‘Black Storm’ Edition continues to receive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), dual climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seating and voice commands.

Engine and Transmission

MG Gloster ‘Black Storm’ Edition continues to draw power via the same engine lineup as seen on the regular Gloster. This includes a 2.0 liter diesel single turbo engine offering 161 hp power and 375 Nm torque and a twin turbo variant which makes 215 hp power and 480 Nm torque. The engines are mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission as standard while the twin turbo variant gets a 4WD configuration. Like the regular MG Gloster, the Black Storm Edition will continue to rival the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Skoda Kodiaq.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “The MG Gloster represents a timeless symbol of comfort, luxury, and modern technology. Taking this legacy a step further, the Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM exudes even more confidence and determined sportiness. With its exceptional features, commanding road presence, impressive performance, state-of-the-art technology, and luxurious interiors, it stands out from the crowd. The Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM is poised to generate a healthy level of enthusiasm among SUV enthusiasts, delivering an unforgettable driving experience. I have every confidence that the Metal Black and Metal Ash colour options will establish a unique identity for The Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM, exceeding the expectations of discerning premium SUV owners who desire exceptional features and a dynamic blend of ruggedness and luxury.”