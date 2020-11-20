MG Gloster SUV Delivered To First Owners During Diwali 2020

MG GLOSTER gets i-SMART 2.0 with over 70 connected car features for Smart, Savvy and Sharp variants

MG Motor’s new flagship SUV Gloster was launched a few weeks ago. During the Diwali 2020 festive period this month, the first batch of Gloster owners in India took delivery of the new SUV. It is India’s first Autonomous Level 1 premium SUV and is being offered in four variants of Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy, in 6 and 7 seater alternatives and in two and four wheel drive options.

MG Gloster has received over 2,000 bookings – meaning that its introductory price is no longer valid while it is also sold out for the year. Prices now start from Rs 30 lakhs and go all the way to Rs 35.6 lakhs. In spite of the price hike, it is still cheaper than rival Endeavour and Fortuner.

Variants, Features

Gloster is offered in four variants of Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. Starting at the base Smart trim, features include a sunroof, paddle shifters and 3 zone climate controls. It also receives iSmart connected car technologies with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Sharp trim of the MG Gloster boasts of a 7 seater configuration with panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat with heating, massage and memory functions. Infotainment is via a 12 speaker sound system while safety features include 360 degree parking camera and blind spot monitoring, etc.

The top of the line Savvy receives Autonomous Level 1 features with advanced driver assistance or ADAS. It also gets updates in terms of safety with forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and hands free parking.

Engine and Gearbox Options

MG Gloster is powered by 2 diesel engines that include a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, turbo diesel offering 163 hp power and 375 Nm torque offering on the Super and Smart variants. The Sharp and Savvy trims get a 2.0 liter twin turbo version making 218 hp power and 480 Nm torque with four wheel drive and selectable drive modes. Both the engine options get mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox.

MG Motor MY MG Shield Program

MG Motor has also introduced a personal car ownership program called My MG Shield. This is offered via the company’s service dealerships and includes over 200 after sales service options. The Gloster gets a standard 3+3+3 package with 3 years warranty/100,000 kms, 3 years road side assistance program and 3 labor free periodic services.

Under the MY MG Shield, customers will also be able to customize their ownership packages with Rs.50,000 which can be redeemed as per their specific after sales requirements. This is a special launch offer with the Gloster and is valid till 31st October 2020 or on the first 2,000 bookings whichever is earlier.

With deliveries set to commence from later this month, the MG flagship SUV enters the full-size segment wherein its key rivals will include the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4.