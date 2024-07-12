MG Gloster Facelift Massive Road Presence Spied – Fortuner Rival In Production Form

When compared to the current model, new MG Gloster facelift is expected to carry a lot more road presence, owing to its larger dimensions

Time and time again, MG Gloster test mules have been making appearances in various parts of India. Recently, MG Gloster facelift test mules have made appearances again, showing a near-production-ready avatar. The new spy shots from automotive enthusiast Mohammad Rizwan and Armaan Jain have been spotted in what looks like Bengaluru, Karnataka.

New MG Gloster Facelift Test Mules

The race to conquer the large SUV segment is currently between two contestants – Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. Isuzu MU-X is a worthy rival too, but it has not impacted sales. So, this two-horse race is soon gonna get more interesting with MG coming up with an update to Gloster, making it a better proposition for buyers.

There used to be rivals like Mahindra Alturas G4, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and the popular Ford Endeavour. But they all met their demise, while Toyota Fortuner soldiered on. Now, MG Motors is on the verge of posing a fresh challenge to Toyota Fortuner in the form of a Gloster facelift set to launch soon.

On the surface, MG Gloster facelift will bear a lot of similarities with a Maxus Territory sold overseas. With the facelift, MG intends to offer a significantly larger vehicle than the current Gloster. In that regard, we should witness increased road presence, which should appeal to the target demographic. While front and rear will be updated, the side profile will stay identical to the current Gloster.

Pre-launch speculations suggest the MG Gloster Facelift may be around 5,214 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,876 mm in height and have a 2,950 mm long wheelbase. These dimensions are of Gloster’s global rebranded versions. These numbers are significantly larger than that of Fortuner’s.

On the inside, we should expect a slightly redesigned dashboard, similar to Maxus Territory. Different AC vents, slightly redesigned centre console, new materials and colours and a larger infotainment screen are likely to be some of the notable interior changes.

When will it launch?

Looking at the test mule, new MG Gloster facelift looks almost production ready. Just like previous test mules, alloy wheel designs still remain identical to the ones offered with current Gloster. We can expect a grand launch around the festive season.

When it does launch, we expect it to make more ripples in the large SUV space than it is doing currently. Powertrains are likely to remain unchanged. Which is not a bad thing considering Gloster comes equipped with a 2.0L twin turbo diesel engine that kicks out 214 bhp and 478.5 Nm in its top-spec variant.

