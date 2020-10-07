MG Gloster Production Starts At Gujarat Plant – Watch The Making

MG Gloster production has officially started at the company plant in India

MG Motor India will launch their new Gloster SUV tomorrow. Ahead of that, they have now shared a new video, which shows that production of Gloster has started at company plant in Halol, near Vadodara in Gujarat. The short video takes us through the manufacturing process of Gloster.

MG’s most expensive car till date for India, Gloster is a full sized, premium SUV which will be offered in 6 seat as well as 7 seat options. It is also the first premium SUV to come with autonomous level 1 technology in India. It will stand 4,985mm in length, 1,926mm in width and 1,867mm in height. It will get a wheelbase measuring 2,950mm.

Exterior colour options have also been revealed and the upcoming SUV will be available in Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White. MG Gloster will be seen with an octagonal shaped front grille, a floating roofline, LED headlamps with auto leveling and LED tail lamps. It will also receive turn indicators on ORVMs, outside mirrors with logo projection and steering assist cornering lamps. The SUV will also get dual barrel twin chrome exhausts and will sit on diamond cut alloy wheels.

Feature Loaded Interiors

The interiors of MG Gloster will be loaded with features, some of which are first in its class. Seating will be with second row captain seats, 12-way power adjustable driver seat with massage function and front seats with ventilation function. In terms of infotainment and technology it will get a 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart connected car technology, 12 speaker music system and 8 inch digital instrument console.

The Gloster will also sport 3 zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 64 colour ambient lighting and wireless charging. The feature list will continue to include rain sensing wipers and intelligent start stop function. Among its segment first features will be Level 1 Autonomous Driving Technology, ADAS, with hands free parking, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning along with collision avoidance system and blind spot monitoring. Safety will be via a 360 degree camera, 6 airbags, hill start assist, hill descent control and ABD and EBD.

Engine Configuration

The MG Gloster will be offered in 6 and 7 seater configurations and in four variants of Super, Sharp, Smart and top-spec Savvy. The automaker has revealed that the Smart, Sharp, and Savvy variants will sport a six seater configuration while Sharp and Super trims will be offered in the seven seat layouts.

Engine specifications on the full size MG Gloster SUV will include a 2.0 liter single turbo diesel on the Super (7 seater) and Smart (6 seater) and a 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel which will power the Sharp (6 seater), Sharp (7 seater) and Savvy (6 seater). The 2.0 liter turbo diesel engine will make 163 hp power and 375 Nm torque while the 2.0 liter twin turbo diesel engine will offer 218 hp power and 480 Nm torque.

Both engines get mated to 8 speed automatic transmission. The 2.0 liter diesel engine gets a rear wheel drive while the twin turbo motor receives a 4WD system. To be priced from Rs.35 lakhs onwards, the MG Gloster will take on the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, VW Tiguan Allspace, Mahindra Alturas G4 in India.