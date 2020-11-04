MG Gloster Prices Increased Before Sales Start – Still Cheaper Than Fortuner, Endeavour

Introductory prices were valid only for first 2,000 units or till October 31, 2020

MG Motor India has hiked prices of the Gloster full size SUV from 1st November 2020. It may be remembered that the Gloster was launched on 8th October at introductory prices ranging from Rs.28.98 lakhs to Rs.35.38 lakhs, ex-sh. The company had stated that these prices were valid till 31st October or for the first 2,000 units only.

Now, not only has the date deadline passed but the company has also revealed that all these 2,000 units of the SUV have also been booked within 3 weeks of launch. Buyers will now have to wait for early 2021 for further purchases at these increased prices. It is to be noted here that MG Gloster deliveries are yet to start in India. Not a single unit of Gloster has been retailed in Oct 2020.

MG Gloster New Price vs Old Price

The price hike that comes into effect sees the MG Gloster priced between Rs 29.98 lakhs and Rs 35.58 lakhs. The base Super 7 seater variant sees the maximum price hike of Rs.1 lakh while the top spec Savvy 6 seater variant gets Rs.20,000 hike.

The Smart 6 seater is now at Rs.31.48 lakhs, up Rs.50,000 as against the introductory pricing of Rs.30.98 lakhs. Gloster Sharp 6 seater and 7 seater variants prices have been increased by Rs.30,000 to Rs.34.28 lakhs and Rs.33.98 lakhs respectively. The Savvy 6 seater now carries a price tag of Rs.35.58 lakhs, up Rs.20,000 as against the introductory pricing of Rs.35.38 lakhs.

Despite this hike, the MG Gloster is more affordably priced when compared to its rivals the Ford Endeavour and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. It is also cheaper by around 70,000 when compared to the Toyota Fortuner diesel variant. Take a look at the Gloster vs Rivals price list below.

MG Gloster Features and Engine Specs

For starters it gains an eye catching exterior design. It boasts of a chrome finished octagonal grille, swept back LED headlamps with DRLs, a clamshell shaped bonnet, muscular front bumper and roof rails. It sits on 19 inch alloy wheels and the rear section gets split LED tail lamps, faux quad exhaust pipes and distinctive Gloster badging.

Interiors see a number of driver and passenger conveniences with a panoramic sunroof, 3 zone climate controls, 12 speaker audio system and 64 colour ambient lighting. The front seats are ventilated while driver seat also receives massage function. Infotainment is via an 8 inch semi digital instrument cluster and a 12.3 inch touchscreen console with MG i-SMART 2.0 connected car technology.

MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine. This engine on the Gloster Super and Smart variants makes 161 hp power and 375 Nm torque. The twin turbo version of this engine on the Sharp and Savvy trims offers 215 hp power and 480 Nm torque. Double wishbone with 5 link suspension ensure efficient wade through any terrain while the light weight ladder frame chassis coupled with ground clearance of 210 mm enhances its off roading skills.