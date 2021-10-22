MG Gloster Prices Oct 2021 Increased – New Price List Vs Fortuner

After the exit of Ford India, Gloster has become the 2nd best-selling car in the segment behind Toyota Fortuner

MG Motor currently offers the Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster in India. All these are SUVs, and have been doing well in terms of sales. Due to high demand, and supply constraints due to shortage of parts, MG Motor India has a backlog a few months across its product lineup.

Sep 2021 sales stood at 3,241 units, an increase from 2,537 units sold in Sep 2020. MoM sales have declined by 25% as MG had sold 4,315 cars in Aug 2021. Of all their cars, it is the Hector which continues to be their best-seller. Their newest launch, Astor is expected to overtake Hector in sales.

MG Gloster Prices Oct 2021

Gloster is the company’s flagship offering in India. It was introduced in October 2020. The Gloster, which was priced at Rs.28.98-35.38 lakhs at the time of launch. This was increased to Rs.29.98-35.58 lakhs just a month after launch date. Post that, prices have already been increased 2 more times.

Now, there is another price hike. Latest price hike is by up to Rs 40k. MG is not alone, every vehicle price has been increased multiple times in the last one year. Below are the latest prices of MG Gloster, compared to the latest prices of Toyota Fortuner.

Despite being bigger, offering more features and power – Gloster continues to be more affordable than Toyota Fortuner. In sales, Fortuner is far ahead. For Sep 2021, Fortuner recorded sales of 1,869 units while Gloster sales were at 292 units.

MG Gloster Specs

The MG Gloster is powered by two diesel engine options. The single turbo diesel engine powers the Super and Smart variants. This 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, turbo diesel engine offers 163 hp power and 375 Nm torque. The twin turbo engine that powers the Sharp and Savvy trims, makes higher power and torque at 218 hp and 480 Nm respectively. Transmission options include an 8 speed automatic gearbox as standard while the twin turbo engine receives an all-wheel drive layout.

MG Gloster measures 4,985 mm long, 1,926 mm wide and 1,867 mm tall with a 2,950mm long wheelbase. It a large front grille with silver inserts, LED head lamps with LED DRLs, halogen fog lamps and LED lighting at the rear. It rides on 19 inch alloy wheels and gets distinctive Gloster badging on its boot lid.

The interiors are done up in brown leather and gets equipped with sate of the art technology and safety features. The Gloster gets MG’s iSmart connected car technology with a total of 70 advanced features. It also gets ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System with features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist, forward collision braking and automatic emergency braking along with blind spot detection and lane departure warning. Safety is further enhanced via a total of 6 airbags, 360 degree camera, ABD, EBD and traction control, hill hold assist, brake assist and EDL – electo mechanical differential lock.