MG Gloster Promises Zero Maintenance Costs For First 3 Years

In a unique Ownership Experience Program, MG Gloster promises zero maintenance cost in a bid to better position itself against Fortuner

The large SUVs in India are among the favourites with VIPs, businessmen, politicians and a wider range of off-road enthusiasts. MG Motor navigates this segment with Gloster, a tech-savvy and relatively luxurious large SUV. To better position its offering against rivals, MG Motor India has announced Ownership Experience Program for Gloster.

MG Gloster Promises Zero Maintenance Costs

In a bid to navigate the large SUV segment with a better-positioned offering, MG has announced a unique Ownership Experience Program for Gloster. This is likely to draw more buyers from Toyota Fortuner by offering holistic ownership and a peace-of-mind proposition. This tailor-made program promises zero maintenance costs for Gloster owners.

Under this program, Gloster owners will enjoy zero service costs and repair costs for a duration of three years from purchase. Or 45,000 km of vehicle’s running from purchase, whichever is early. What’s unique about this program is that MG Motor India is not only covering service and repair costs but also wear-and-tear part expenses as well.

Zooming into this unique Ownership Experience Program, we can see that MG is promising to cover an extensive range of wear-and-tear elements like wiper blades, engine oil, oil filters, electrical wiring, hoses, motors, and brake pads. However, there was an asterisk in the press material when quoting “Zero” maintenance costs. So, finer details will be provided by MG dealer personnel.

Also part of the Ownership Experience Program with MG Gloster is an assured buyback option for Gloster owners after 3 years of vehicle ownership. Customers can opt to extend these 3 year or 45,000 km coverage to 5 years or 75,000 km at an added cost, which will be appreciated by owners who tend to keep their vehicles for longer.

How does it fare against Fortuner?

If there is one vehicle that rules this large SUV segment, it has to be Toyota Fortuner. With immense popularity and cult following, Fortuner has established itself as India’s de facto large SUV and it has emerged impervious to whatever rival brands have strategised against it. Despite lacking quite a lot of features and equipment, Fortuner has trounced its rivals.

There are three main factors that work in Fortuner’s favour. First, is the affiliation with VIPs, politicians and businessmen. Second, is the bullet-proof reliability that Toyota vehicles are known for along with low maintenance costs. Lastly, incredible resale value.

MG Motor India can’t tackle the Fortuner in the first factor. But it sure addresses the other two factors with Ownership Experience Program. No maintenance costs are always better than low maintenance costs and the assured buyback option to Gloster buyers should offer more peace of mind when selling the Gloster.