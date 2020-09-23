MG Gloster Interiors and Exteriors Detailed – Tech Specs Revealed

MG Gloster is a premium, full sized luxury SUV which will be priced in the Rs 45-50 lakhs range

The upcoming MG Gloster made its official debut at Auto Expo 2020 in February. It will go on sale in the coming weeks, as the company’s most premium and fourth product, following the Hector, ZS EV and Hector Plus.

Features & equipment

Based on the Maxus D90, the MG Gloster’s interiors follow a similar arrangement. It gets a dual-tone black and tan leather theme. The seats are finished in a diamond-quilt pattern with captain seats in the middle row and bench seats at the rear, in a 7-seater format.

The tan treatment continues to the dashboard along with brushed aluminium elements. It sports a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and internet connectivity. It works in conjunction with an 8-inch semi-digital instrument console that offers a wide range of information. Take a detailed look at the Gloster in the official video below.

It will receive three rows of seating finished in premium leather, offering best in class space and comfort. It will get a 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system, 8” digital instrument cluster, 8 way power-adjustable driver’s seat and 3 zone climate controls. New MG Gloster receives 12 speakers and MG Motor’s iSMART technology which supports OTA updates. Automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, drive modes, etc., are among the other features.

MG Gloster Specs

Being a rebadged Maxus D90, the Gloster is more or less identical in dimensions. Measuring 5,005mm in length and 1,932mm in width, it is a much larger SUV, when compared to Toyota Fortuner or Ford Endeavour. Height and wheelbase stand at 1,875mm and 2,950mm, respectively.

In global markets, MG Motor’s largest SUV is powered by 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine offering 161ps and 375 Nm of torque. A twin-turbo version of the same is capable of generating 218ps and 480 Nm. Finally comes a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine making 211ps and 350Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and 8-speed ZF automatic.

The Indian-spec MG Gloster will be powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel mill with 4WD. Transmission will be via 8 AT. A total of 7 driving modes of Automatic, Economy, Motion, Snow, Sandy, Mud and Rock will be on offer.

Other equipment include ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System, multiple airbags, pedestrian crash safety alongside other features to comply with mandatory safety requirements for vehicles in the country. It also gets ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, front collision warning and radar-guided cruise control.

Slated to be priced between Rs 40-45 lakh ex-showroom, the new MG Gloster will aims to attract buyers of Toyota Fortuner (facelift in the works), Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq TSI and Mahindra Alturas G4.