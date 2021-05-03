MG Gloster SUV Prices Increase By Up To Rs 80k – May 2021 Price List

MG Gloster is the company’s flagship model in the country – It rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour

MG Gloster is the fourth product in India from Morris Garages after the Hector, Hector Plus and MG ZS EV. It is a full sized SUV and the company’s most expensive offering in the country. The new Gloster is offered in four variants of Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy, in 6 and 7 seater options and is India’s first Autonomous Level 1 premium SUV.

MG Gloster – New Prices May 2021

Launched in early October 2020, the Gloster started amassing bookings right at the outset. So much so that, Gloster was sold out for the year 2020. About a month after its launch, MG Motor increased prices of Gloster. Now, once again prices of Gloster has been increased.

Price of the MG Gloster base variant (Super 7 Seater) continuous to be same as before at 29.98 lakh. Smart 6 Seater variant is now priced from Rs 31.98 lakhs, increased by Rs 50k from earlier price.

Sharp 7 Seater and Sharp 6 Seater are priced same. After the recent hike, it is now priced at Rs 35.38 lakh. Both variants have received a hike of 70k. Top of the line Savvy 6 Seater variant has been increased the highest, by Rs 80k. New price is Rs 36.88 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. MG Hector prices were also increased recently.

.

The MG Gloster measures 4,985 mm long, 1,926 mm wide and 1,867 mm tall. It gets a 2,950mm long wheelbase and high ground clearance. The SUV sports a large front grille with silver inserts and an MG logo positioned in the center LED headlamps with LED DRLs, halogen fog lamps and split tail lams with LED lighting is seen along with a muscular front bumper, scuff plate, faux quad exhaust pipes and Gloster badging on its boot lid. The MG Gloster sits on large 19 inch alloy wheels.

MG Gloster – Interiors

The interiors boast of a premium appeal with brown leather upholstery, soft touch black coloured dashboard and a beige colour scheme on its roof. It receives heated seating at the rear with front ventilated seats, a semi digital instrument panel, 8 inch TFT screen, 3 zone climate control and a 12 speaker sound system.

MG Gloster gets a 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system with 1-Smart 2.0 connectivity interface with chit-chat feature and a panoramic sunroof along with 64 colour ambient lighting for its cabin. A foot activated electric tail gate, cruise control and safety features of 360 degree parking camera, autonomous braking, lane departure alerts, forward collision warning and blind spot monitoring, etc are also seen on the new Gloster.

Engine specifications vary according to variants. The Gloster Super and Smart variant are powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, turbo diesel engine offering 163 hp power and 375 Nm torque. The Sharp and Savvy trims get a 2.0 liter twin turbo engine making 218 hp power and 480 Nm torque with a four wheel drive system and selectable drive modes. Both these engines get mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox.