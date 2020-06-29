MG Gloster SUV spied testing on video – Offers huge road presence

Upon launch, MG Gloster will be the flagship car from the British brand in India

After tasting success with the Hector and ZS EV, MG Motor is now scheduled to launch its third product for the country, the MG Hector Plus. The Hector Plus had officially made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and is now all set to launch in the coming months. Post the Hector Plus, MG intends to continue to introduce more SUVs in the country to establish itself as a dominant player in the relatively fastest growing 4-wheeler segment (based upon Pre-Corona sales datapoints).

The fourth product from MG for India will be the MG Gloster, which has recently started on-road testing. In a latest spy-video (by Youtube channel DOCTOR RIDER) a MG Gloster test mule is seen testing in Gujarat, close to MG’s Halol plant.

The SUV had minimal camouflage and majorly just the brand logo at the front grille was covered. The spotting of the SUV clearly showcases that MG is planning to launch the Gloster sometime around the 2020 Festive season (not sure if the year 2020 and Festive can go along).

Technically, the Gloster is based upon the Maxus D90 which is sold by MG’s parent company in various international markets. The Gloster will be priced at a premium when compared to the likes of Toyota Fortuner or Ford Endeavour. MG will be able to justify the price tag as the Gloster will be as big as the Land Cruiser Prado, which belongs to the next segment. To talk about numbers, the Gloster will be even longer than the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. The video gives us a glimpse as to how big is the SUV, as it can be seen next to other cars like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Swift in the spy video.

The Gloster is built on a ladder on frame construction, just like most other SUV of its size. Under the hood, it will be fitted with a 2 litre twin turbocharged diesel motor. The engine will be able to dish out 220 PS & a max torque of 480 Nm. While MG hasn’t confirmed about transmission and 4WD options, we believe that the SUV will mostly get a 4WD system as an option and 2 gearbox options, a 6-speed MT & an 8-speed AT.

Just like the Hector, the Gloster will be a feature packed unit. It will come along with a massive panoramic sunroof, 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology pack, 3-zone climate control system, LED adaptive headlamps, gesture controlled tailgate, electrically controlled rear doors and much more.

As mentioned earlier, the Gloster will be priced higher compared to the likes of Fortuner or Alturas G4. Expected price point which MG might pick for the Gloster is around INR 45 lakhs. This still will be cheaper than the Toyota Land Cruiser.