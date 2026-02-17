MG Gloster To Be Discontinued – Majestor New Flagship

Ever since it was launched, MG Gloster has been well-equipped and brought VFM quotient to the large SUV segment. It primarily contested with Toyota Fortuner and continues to do so. Now that MG Majestor has been unveiled, Gloster was supposed to be positioned below it, but is being discontinued altogether. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Gloster To Be Discontinued

At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, JSW MG Motor showcased its new flagship ICE SUV, the Majestor. At that grand stage, it was revealed that Majestor will be sold alongside Gloster, which was MG’s flagship ICE SUV till that date. A year later, there have been fresh developments regarding MG’s current flagship SUV, the Gloster.

As per a recent report, JSW MG Motor India is on the verge of discontinuing its current flagship ICE SUV, the Gloster. This is a rather interesting turn of events for the company, which had previously maintained that Gloster will continue to be on sale alongside Majestor, positioned below the Majestor where pricing is concerned.

The new Majestor will essentially replace Gloster in the company’s lineup. In a way, Majestor is like a facelift to Gloster with more equipment, more off-road prowess, larger dimensions on paper and more dominating presence and an all-new and a more modern design language, but still based on Gloster’s underpinnings.

What next?

Gloster’s primary rival is Toyota Fortuner and genre-wise, it also rivals Isuzu MU-X. Price-wise, MG Gloster also rivalled Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and the soon-to-launch Volkswagen Tayron. Now that Gloster is at the end of its life-cycle, MG Majestor will rise to the occasion and take up Gloster’s mantle.

JSW MG Motor India is looking at a production volume of around 1,000 units per month. Pre-bookings for MG Majestor are now open and only pre-booked customers will get exclusive benefits and priority services. Launch of MG Majestor in India will happen in April 2026 and deliveries will happen in May 2026.

Majestor packs a new design language with revised fascia and tail section. On the inside, there are a few design revisions and a host of new features and equipment have been added to make it more appealing over Gloster. While the 2.0L Twin Turbo Diesel engine is retained, MG Majestor now gets three locking differentials. Only one in its segment to offer this.

