MG Hector And Hector Plus Price Hike June 2024 – New Price List

To benefit customers with limited budgets, MG Motor has kept prices unchanged for base-spec Style variant of Hector

Rolling into the middle of June 2024, JSW MG Motor India has increased the prices of MG Hector and Hector Plus. Not all the variants of Hector and Hector Plus get the same price hike. Check out the old vs. new prices of aforementioned MG models below.

MG Hector new prices – June 2024

Prices of MG Hector petrol variants have been increased in the range of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000. The base-spec Style 1.5-litre petrol MT will continue to be available at the earlier price of Rs 13.99 lakh. Least price hike of Rs 16,000 is for the Shine Pro 1.5-litre petrol MT. Starting price is now Rs 16.16 lakh. Hector petrol CVT range now starts at Rs 17.17 lakh. The Shine Pro 1.5-litre CVT variant has witnessed a price hike of Rs 17,000.

Highest price hike for Hector petrol is for the Savvy Pro 1.5-litre CVT. With Rs 22,000 price hike, this variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 22.17 lakh. The Blackstorm 1.5-litre CVT has become costlier by Rs 21,000. It is available at a starting price of Rs 21.53 lakh.

MG Hector diesel base-spec Style 2.0-litre MT variant will continue to be available at the earlier pricing of Rs 17.30 lakh. Lowest price hike of Rs 18,000 is for the Shine Pro 2.0-litre MT variant. This variant is now available at Rs 17.88 lakh. Similar to the base variant, price of Smart Pro 2.0-litre diesel MT remains unchanged at Rs 20 lakh. Highest price hike for Hector diesel is Rs 22,000, applicable on Sharp Pro MT and Blackstorm MT. New prices are Rs 21.92 lakh and Rs 22.24 lakh, respectively.

It is to note that MG Motor had reduced prices of Hector twice in the last two quarters of FY23-24. It had resulted in Hector prices falling by Rs 95,000. Earlier this year in March, the company had also introduced two new variants – Shine Pro and Select Pro.

MG Hector Plus new prices – June 2024

Prices for Hector Plus petrol MT variants have been increased in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000. Hector Plus petrol CVT variants will now cost Rs 24,000 to Rs 25,000 more. Diesel Hector Plus variants have become costlier in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

Hector Plus Select Pro 7-seater petrol MT variant will cost Rs 20,000 more. New price is Rs 18.20 lakh. Petrol CVT range now starts at Rs 21.97 lakh, after a price hike of Rs 24,000 for the Sharp Pro 7S/6S variant. The same price hike is applicable for Hector Plus Blackstorm 7-seater. It is now available at Rs 22.29 lakh.

MG Hector Plus diesel base model Style 6S/7S MT has become costlier by Rs 30,000. New price is Rs 17.30 lakh. The top-spec Blackstorm 7S MT and 6S MT variants have become costlier by Rs 25,000 each. New prices are Rs 22.87 lakh and Rs 23.08 lakh, respectively.

Features and hardware specs for Hector and Hector Plus remain the same as earlier. MG Motor recently launched the Snow Storm and Desert Storm special edition versions of the Gloster SUV. It is possible that Hector could also get the Snow Storm and Desert Storm editions in the near future.