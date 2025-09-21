MG Hector, Astor, Gloster New Prices Announced – Up To Rs 3.04 Lakh Cut

After GST rate cuts, MG car prices have been reduced in the range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 3.04 lakh

Popular MG cars have become more accessible after the GST rate reductions. Prices have been reduced for Hector, Astor and Gloster. However, GST rates for electric cars remain the same as earlier. As such, there is no change in the pricing of MG electric cars such as Windsor, ZS EV, Comet EV, Cyberster and MG M9. Let’s check out the new prices of Hector, Astor and Gloster.

MG Hector 5-seater – New prices after GST cuts

MG Hector is offered with engine options of a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. The base variant, Style 1.5-litre Petrol MT, sees a price cut of Rs 50,000. It is now available at Rs 14 lakh, as compared to Rs 14.50 lakh earlier. CVT option starts with the Hector Shine Pro 1.5-litre petrol variant, which sees a price reduction of Rs 62,000. New price is Rs 17.20 lakh, as compared to Rs 17.82 lakh earlier. Hector Sharp Pro 1.5-litre petrol CVT GE variant is now cheaper by Rs 76,000. It is available at Rs 21.31 lakh, as compared to Rs 22.07 lakh earlier.

Among the diesel variants of Hector, most accessible is the Shine Pro 2.0-litre diesel MT. Its price has been reduced by Rs 1.24 lakh. New price is Rs 17.28 lakh, as compared to Rs 18.52 lakh earlier. Max savings in absolute terms come with the Sharp Pro 2.0-litre diesel MT GE variant. It sees a price drop of Rs 1.49 lakh. New price is Rs 20.76 lakh, as compared to Rs 22.25 lakh earlier.

Hector 6-seater, Hector 7-seater – New prices after GST cuts

MG Hector 6-seater variants see a price drop in the range of Rs 68,000 to Rs 1.45 lakh. Max saving of Rs 1.45 lakh is available with the Sharp Pro 2.0-litre diesel MT variant. New price is Rs 20.25 lakh, as compared to Rs 21.70 lakh earlier. Petrol base MT variant sees its price drop to Rs 18.92 lakh, as compared to Rs 19.60 lakh earlier. Sharp Pro petrol CVT and Savvy Pro petrol CVT variants see price reduction of Rs 73,000 and Rs 76,000, respectively. New prices are Rs 20.27 lakh and Rs 21.34 lakh, respectively.

MG Hector 7-seater variants now allow savings in the range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.47 lakh. Max saving of Rs 1.47 lakh is available with the Sharp Pro 2.0-litre diesel MT BE and the Sharp Pro 2.0-litre diesel MT GE variants. These are now priced at Rs 20.55 lakh and Rs 20.48 lakh, respectively. Among petrol variants, the Select Pro 1.5-litre petrol MT sees a price reduction of Rs 60,000. Its new price is Rs 16.75 lakh, as compared to Rs 17.35 lakh earlier. The Sharp Pro 1.5-litre petrol CVT sees a price cut of Rs 73,000. New price is Rs 20.27 lakh, as compared to Rs 21 lakh earlier.

MG Astor – New prices after GST cuts

Prices of MG Astor have been reduced in the range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 54,000. The Sprint 1.5-litre petrol MT variant is now available at just Rs 9.65 lakh, as compared to Rs 10 lakh earlier. The Select 1.5-litre petrol MT BE and Sharp Pro 1.5-litre petrol MT see a price drop of Rs 48,000 each. These are now priced at Rs 13.30 lakh and Rs 13.32 lakh, respectively. Among the CVT variants, max saving of Rs 54,000 is accessible with the Savvy Pro 1.5-litre petrol CVT variant. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 15.16 lakh.

MG Gloster – New prices after GST cuts

With Cess removed, prices of larger SUVs have been reduced significantly. MG Gloster takes on rivals such as Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian. Gloster is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine option. The Savvy 2.0-litre 6-seater 4WD variant sees a price drop of Rs 2.62 lakh. It is now available at Rs 36.59 lakh, as compared to Rs 39.21 lakh earlier.

Max saving in absolute terms is available with the Gloster Savvy 2.0-litre 7-seater 4WD variant. It sees a price reduction of Rs 3.04 lakh. New price is Rs 42.49 lakh, as compared to Rs 45.53 lakh earlier. Savings with the Gloster 2WD variants are in the range of Rs 2.84 lakh to Rs 2.89 lakh. These are now priced in the range of Rs 39.80 lakh to Rs 40.46 lakh.